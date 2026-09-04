2026 Formula 1 Italian GP
F1 Italian GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for all the action at Formula 1's second practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
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Summary
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And thanks again for joining us! We'll be back tomorrow to run through FP3 and qualifying at Monza - but stay tuned across Autosport and Motorsport.com to read all of the reaction and analysis from a busy Friday.
We'll see you later on!
FP2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|31
|
1'22.559
|S
|252.604
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.120
1'22.679
|0.120
|S
|252.238
|3
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.141
1'22.700
|0.021
|S
|252.174
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.384
1'22.943
|0.243
|S
|251.435
|5
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.457
1'23.016
|0.073
|S
|251.214
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.469
1'23.028
|0.012
|S
|251.177
|7
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.790
1'23.349
|0.321
|S
|250.210
|8
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.811
1'23.370
|0.021
|S
|250.147
|9
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|30
|
+0.818
1'23.377
|0.007
|S
|250.126
|10
|Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.896
1'23.455
|0.078
|S
|249.892
|11
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.060
1'23.619
|0.164
|S
|249.402
|12
|L. Lawson Red Bull Racing
|30
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+1.101
1'23.660
|0.041
|S
|249.280
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|28
|
+1.173
1'23.732
|0.072
|S
|249.066
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.214
1'23.773
|0.041
|S
|248.944
|15
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|22
|
+1.217
1'23.776
|0.003
|H
|248.935
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|
+1.294
1'23.853
|0.077
|S
|248.706
|17
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.341
1'23.900
|0.047
|S
|248.567
|18
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|
+1.848
1'24.407
|0.507
|S
|247.074
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|18
|
+2.468
1'25.027
|0.620
|S
|245.272
|20
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|28
|
+2.523
1'25.082
|0.055
|S
|245.114
|21
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|28
|
+2.590
1'25.149
|0.067
|S
|244.921
|22
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|27
|
+2.694
1'25.253
|0.104
|S
|244.622
|View full results
Antonelli reports a lot of understeer, and Alonso has an Ascari-based lock-up as we tick down to the end of the session.
Russell concludes this session on top of the pile, 0.120s clear of Leclerc.
"The car is jumping the car a lot more now, I don't know if the front axle took a hit", Verstappen reports.
Colapinto saves his car from the wall as he runs across the gravel out of the Ascari corner, managing to find some respite on the run-off to rejoin the track.
Bortoleto reckons there's something wrong with his engine, and Audi indeed states that there's a misfire - so the Brazilian comes into the pits.
Hamilton's catching this Verstappen-Antonelli-Tsunoda pack - although Verstappen's just pitted.
McLaren appears to be doing a bit of running in formation as they explore the situation with deployment and the slipstream. Not a bad idea, to be fair!
Leclerc has a big spin at the Variante della Roggia, and just about gets the car facing the right way to avoid the wall.
Verstappen, Antonelli, and Tsunoda also appear to be doing a bit of line-astern racing out there.
We've got the long runs in full swing, Leclerc circulating on softs to see how long the C5 will last.
There's a spread of all three compounds out there, although you'd expect most teams to one-stop in a normal race.
Antonelli started a hard-tyre run some time ago, and Russell has now begun one for the final part of the session. Albon is also on a long-run on the mediums.
Hamilton is a bit in the way during the Variante Ascari, but Lindblad nonetheless gets up to seventh.
Gasly moves up to 14th again, as Bortoleto has another go - sans spin this time - but bails on the lap. Bearman hits eighth, above Verstappen. Ocon stays 18th to somewhat demonstrate some of the improvements found with the new Ferrari PU - which only Bearman has.
Bortoleto saves a big snap in the Variante della Roggia, and that's the end of his effort on softs.
Verstappen is having another go, and gets above the Racing Bulls pair to go seventh. Lindblad will attempt to hit back.
Hamilton moves up to fourth ahead of the Racing Bulls duo, a feat Verstappen couldn't manage.
Gasly moves up to 14th, despite a fastest first sector.
Russell's going for another run, and moves ahead of Leclerc to set a 1m22.559s. Norris moves up to fourth, and Piastri then goes sixth.
Colapinto gets up to fifth to kick us off, as Lindblad stays third.
Tsunoda then goes third, 0.01s ahead of Lindblad, as Sainz moves up to 14th.
Leclerc then goes top with a 1m22.679s.
Russell posts a 1m22.686s, despite a slide out of the Ascari chicane, and moves ahead of Antonelli by 0.014s.
But now come the challengers; a handful of cars emerge on-track to have a crack at a full-pelt lap.
Antonelli posts a 1m22.700s to set our soft-tyre benchmark, and thus goes to the top of the pile. What has Russell got in his locker? He's going for a second prep lap, so we'll have to wait to find out...
After losing that lap, Antonelli's going again on the same set of softs. Most of the field has indeed pitted, presumably to prepare for their own soft-tyre runs.
Russell duly does so, going for his own qualifying sim.
Antonelli backed off at the end of that soft-tyre lap, as he got a face full of Audi through the Parabolica.
Verstappen moves up to sixth, with Bortoleto seventh - just a smidgen behind the Red Bull despite the Audi being on harder tyres.
Russell gets a nice tow off Hulkenberg in the final sector and goes top with a 1m23.202s.
Antonelli's now taken on the soft tyres, so hoping to go for a quick lap.
Verstappen reports that the car is terrible basically everywhere, and the brakes don't work. Tom Hart, who'll be Verstappen's race engineer when Gianpiero Lambiase leaves, acknowledges the message.
Verstappen moves up to eighth, taking a short route to the finish line. Lindblad then fires his way up to third, demonstrating the work that Red Bull might need to do.
Norris had to take evasive action into the chicane, as Stroll cut across him as the McLaren was at full pelt. It's been noted.
Lawson then goes fifth on a second lap with the soft tyre.
Verstappen gets a front wing change done, hoping to find a bit of extra front-end out there. Colapinto does a purple first sector but moves up to ninth, as Piastri stays sixth.
Norris then posts a 1m23.796s to get up to fourth.
Russell posts a 1m23.434s on the hard tyre, to get within 0.017s of Antonelli.
Verstappen, in the car for the first time this weekend after sitting out FP1 for Ayumu Iwasa, complains about the lack of downforce in his Red Bull.
Installation laps to start the session with, as the teams analyse their post-FP1 set-up changes and do any final set-up tweaks.
Then we'll get into the soft-tyre runs, as teams push their cars and see what they've got up their sleeves in terms of out-and-out performance.
Verstappen, who sat out FP1 due to junior driver requirements at Red Bull, is enjoying his first laps of the weekend, while Antonelli is the early pacesetter with a 1m23.417s set on the hard tyres.
Second practice is go, go, go with a fair few early takers, led out by the Audi pair. It is blisteringly hot at Monza and is set to stay that way all weekend.
But the focus on the on-track action has been distracted by events off of the track, following the announcement of the appeal court hearing which has seen Pierre Gasly's penalties reinstated at the Monaco GP which has dropped him from third to seventh.
Just in case you were not with us for first practice, here is what you missed:
Good afternoon! Welcome back to our live text coverage of the Italian GP, second practice is coming right up.
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
By: Autosport staff