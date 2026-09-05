2026 Formula 1 Italian GP
F1 Italian GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for the final Formula 1 practice session of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza
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And that's all from us for now - but we'll be back very soon for F1 qualifying! Thanks for joining, and we'll see you in a couple of hours' time!
Russell was about to leave the pit lane for a practice start, but managed to stop just as the red light was shown at the exit. No practice start, then, but he's saved himself from a penalty there.
It's Russell from Hamilton by over 0.2s, with Verstappen, Antonelli, Norris, Leclerc, Lindblad, Piastri, Gasly, and Colapinto.
Qualifying's going to be...interesting.
Oh, we've seen this one before - Verstappen stayed alongside Hamilton into Turn 1, the Red Bull driver went for the dive and showed the Ferrari the door.
Thankfully, this time, it doesn't end in contact - Hamilton cuts the chicane, as Verstappen stays on-track.
Verstappen and Hamilton have a little bit of a race there, as Hamilton snuck past at the Parabolica and the Red Bull driver didn't seem to like that.
Leclerc tries to burst through some more traffic, as Piastri's doing a lap with some well-timed tows...but it's only eighth.
And that's it! A pretty action-packed session after a slow start.
Piastri got a big block from Russell in the first Lesmo, the Australian finding him right in the middle of the corner. No further investigation, however.
It's really difficult to get a good lap in here, what with all the traffic and the difficulty in getting the stoppage necessary for the first chicane. Albon tries a lap but gets stuck in traffic.
Antonelli finds a tenth to get closer to Russell, as Lawson splits the Audis to get into 11th with a better lap.
Russell posts a 1m22.219s and found a lot of time in the final sector. Piastri goes up to seventh, before Norris hits third - Hamilton then goes second, 0.226s behind Russell.
Lawson gets a little tow off Bortoleto, but only 13th as he loses time with a tow-less lap. Norris goes up to fifth.
Perez goes wide at the Lesmos, as Verstappen complains about a Ferrari in the way.
Williams organises a tow, and Sainz moves up to 14th.
Lindblad then goes third, 0.261s off Russell and half a tenth clear of Verstappen. Gasly hits seventh, with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto eighth and ninth. Colapinto then moves ahead of the Audi pair.
Antonelli goes second with a 1m22.696s.
The circuit's picking up again, and one imagines the midfield teams will all go after a tow in Q1 to try and break through that first session. The top teams might feel they can do just one run in clean air.
Verstappen's bolted on the soft tyre, as Russell and Antonelli have invested in a new set.
It's a 1m22.463s for Russell, and a 1m22.790s for Verstappen.
Hamilton gets up to third on his latest lap, as Lawson gets a bit baulked by Russell in the Variante della Roggia. Ocon also gives a wave of unappreciation to the Mercedes driver.
Leclerc gets up to second, 0.226s off Russell's best. 20 minutes to go here - we might have a few more soft-tyre laps coming. Hamilton complains that the mirrors don't offer much visibility over the rear tyres, and wants a bit more of a heads-up on cars behind.
Russell sets a 1m22.687s, using a tow off Antonelli in Curva Grande to get a nice first sector pull-along. Leclerc also gets a little tow on the run to the Parabolica from Hamilton, and gets up to third.
Hamilton then yoinks a tow off Hulkenberg to start a lap.
Piastri moves up to ninth, perhaps suffering without a tow in the final sector. Verstappen has a big lock-up into Turn 1 and goes into the escape road.
Hamilton sets a 1m23.111s to go third, as Verstappen's up to second and within 0.07s of Antonelli's benchmark.
Verstappen improves by a hundredth and stays fourth. He's told it's a good lap in free air, but he reckons he needs a tow from someone - presumably Lawson - to see the difference.
Norris goes wide at the first chicane, while Piastri took to the escape road on his lap. "Is everything okay Oscar? We didn't see that," engineer Tom Stallard asks - Piastri delivers a very sarcastic "yeah, it's great". He's not really enjoying himself out there, is he?
Antonelli was going well on that lap, but has a big snap at Parabolica and fritters away half a second.
Norris moves up to third with his first proper effort of the day, which becomes fifth as Gasly gets another lap in and Russell moves up to fourth.
Leclerc then moves back up to second, 0.239s off Antonelli.
Lawson's had a spin at Turn 1 to bring out a yellow flag, as the rear decided to go around on him.
Verstappen does another lap, but he's two tenths down on his previous effort.
Verstappen posts a 1m23.467s, and Leclerc does a 1m23.250s. Hamilton brushed the gravel out of the first Lesmo and lost time on his first soft-tyre effort.
Piastri also has a gravel-based tangle out of the Variante della Roggia to lose some time.
Lawson splits the Alpines on the timesheet - the Alpine pair was exploring the tow, and Gasly helped Colapinto with a bit of a slipstream.
Antonelli's also going for a lap in free air, and does a 1m23.032s on the softs.
Lots of tow-hunting going on out there...
Lawson goes up to second with his first lap of the day, as Gasly improves on his time by 0.003s - before Colapinto posts a 1m23.766s to go top.
Antonelli hits the circuit, as there's a current train of Haas, Cadillacs, and an Aston chugging around the second sector.
Gasly now sets a 1m23.878s, as the circuit begins to get a little more busy. Albon is on the road, as are the Haas drivers, the Astons, the Cadillacs, and Lawson.
Gasly's set a 1m25.349s, and Sainz is 0.133s off that. Albon gets a fix to his steering issue, so he should be good to go shortly.
More drivers are getting strapped in, ready to hit the circuit. A slow start to the morning, but that's cool - it'll start to ramp up soon.
"Something's wrong with my steering wheel, I can't turn - yeah, it's jammed." Albon was about to leave the pitlane, but he's been pushed back into the garage.
Colapinto starts a lap and immediately runs across the gravel at the first chicane. Sainz is also on-track, on the soft tyre.
It'll be a bit of a wait for everyone else, as they'll wait for the track to clear up a bit before they do some soft-tyre laps. Bortoleto does his lap, as does Hulkenberg, and then they return to the box.
Audi struggled a bit for race pace yesterday, so presumably they've done a few set-up changes to fix that.
Gasly and Colapinto also do the same.
Oh, there we go: Bortoleto has gone on-track on the medium tyre. Audi has the run of the Temple of Speed to itself, as Hulkenberg also appears.
The session begins...but no takers just yet.
Five minutes to go until FP3 gets rolling. This is your "get yourself a coffee/tea and settle in" warning!
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Practice analysis
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FP2 recap
George Russell topped second practice at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, nudging Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the top of the timesheets.
Russell set a 1m22.559s lap in the second half of the session as part of a mid-session shootout between the Briton, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Russell's Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who filled the top three.
F1 Italian GP: Russell beats Leclerc to top second practice
George Russell leads second practice for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix as Ferrari and Mercedes trade blows in Monza
FP3 coming soon!
Hello everyone, and thanks for joining us - FP3 is coming up soon, and it's the final chance for everyone to get locked in with their set-ups before qualifying.
Will Ferrari hit back against Mercedes, and can McLaren find something? Let's find out.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
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