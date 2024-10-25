F1 Mexico GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1
Minute-by-minute updates for FP1 for the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
The Mexican Grand Prix hosts the second part of the Americas Formula 1 triple-header as the championship begins the run-up to its climax.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz earned Ferrari a 1-2 at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend but much of the focus was on the controversy behind as Max Verstappen inherited third from title rival Lando Norris - the McLaren driver penalised for overtaking off-track.
Will that spill into the new weekend? First practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez gets under way at 7:30pm BST.
With that, we'll take a quick breather before FP2 that starts at 11pm BST/4pm local time. Until then go well!
But it is Russell who takes the headline for FP1, 0.317s quicker than Sainz with Tsunoda in third for RB. Antonelli takes the honours as fastest of the rookies in 12th, with O'Ward 13th, Drugovich 18th, Shwartzman 19th and Bearman 20th.
F1's graphics put Sainz on top on the long run pace, almost a full second faster per lap than Russell on the hard tyre. It is early days, but a good start to the weekend for Ferrari and Mercedes.
The chequered flag is out to mark the end of a very eventful FP1. Two red flags, Albon and Bearman clash, track debris, Verstappen engine issues. It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!
Verstappen has nipped out of his Red Bull so that's his session over early - the Dutch driver completed just 14 laps.
As expected given its Austin strength in low speed corners - the Ferrari looks mighty through the stadium. Slinking and smooth where the McLaren right now looks jittery and the Red Bull lethargic. Differing fuel loads will be at play too.
Antonelli didn't improve on that last lap, for the record.
A very eventful session for the title contenders, even with one of them missing; Verstappen had car damage and then an engine issue, Norris's car had a floor change mid-session.
"There's something wrong with the engine mate. I don't know... it's not behaving nice," Verstappen reports over team radio. His Honda-powered Red Bull sounds groggy and he stays in fourth gear before pitting.
After that brief run of soft tyres, many have returned to hards for the rest of this session. An outlier is one of the FP1 rookies, Antonelli, who winds up his Mercedes for a lap.
O'Ward goes 11th, 1.2s off the outright pace. Well, until both Lawson and Antonelli beat him to each take 11th and 12th and push the Mexican to 13th.
O'Ward, with a floor attached to his McLaren, is back on the track and running on the soft tyres.
No, you are right, no points for that one. Another famous 'son of' in Sainz closes the gap to Russell at the top of the times with a 1m18.315s to 0.317s.
Not a dad (that we know of) but Jack Doohan spotted in the Alpine garage - son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan. Does that count in the spot the dads game?
Colapinto runs wide at Turn 12 entering the stadium section but the run-off area gives him a let-off from seeing both Williams in the barrier.
Russell sets the marker to beat with a 1m17.998s - almost six-tenths of a second quicker than Ferrari's Sainz as his nearest challenger.
Therefore we are currently without O'Ward, Bearman and Albon, with most drivers switching to the softs for a quali-style run with 21 minutes to go.
O'Ward is undergoing a car floor change which is very unusual mid-session. Remember, that car is Norris's and he has the option McLaren's new floor.
Crashes like that for Albon can just happen here - there’s so little downforce in the thin air at altitude - one driver told me recently it’s “like driving in the wet”. Looks like a poor error nevertheless, but it could also be the Ferrari’s presence ahead cut his downforce level even more in that corner.
The track has been cleared and the barriers are back in place, meaning the session will restart in one minute.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Williams boss James Vowles says the team needs to assess the chassis before understanding the extent of the damage and whether it'll impact Albon's running in FP2.
That Albon vs Bearman clash will be investigated after FP1. Shwartzman has got himself involved by overtaking under yellow flags - but it looks like he passing the broken down Bearman, so not sure that'll lead to much.
Traffic is an occasional issue here in the stadium - when drivers that are pushing come across a gaggle of slower cars. Verstappen had to dodge around a big group just before the red flag.
The replays reveal what's happened... Albon's car gets unsettled through Turn 9 over the kerb with a slow-moving Bearman ahead on the right-side of the track. Albon can't halt the slide and clatters into the side of Bearman, which sends the Williams on and into the barrier at Turn 10. Oh dear.
The medical car has been deployed as a precaution, as both drivers get out of their cars unaided. Albon's car is in the barriers at Turn 10, while Bearman has stopped at the exit going into Turn 11.
Oh, big crash! It appears Albon and Bearman have collided around Turn 10. The red flag has come out.
Dad of an F1 driver number two spotted: David Bearman, father of Oliver. How many can we get before the end of FP2?
"It smells like something is cooking in the car," Gasly reports over the radio. The team replies it knows what it is and is not concerned... which is disconcerting. Unless they are preparing Gasly's lunch of course.
Sainz briefly takes top spot but Russell responds the next time around - only to be beaten by Albon with a 1m19.812s.
After the debris delays almost all drivers are back on track - just missing Verstappen, Bearman and Shwartzman. Russell sets a new fastest lap of 1m20.727s.