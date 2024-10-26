The Mexico Grand Prix hosts the second part of the Americas Formula 1 triple-header as the championship begins the run-up to its climax.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz earned Ferrari a 1-2 at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend but much of the focus was on the controversy behind as Max Verstappen inherited third from title rival Lando Norris - the McLaren driver penalised for overtaking off-track.

Sainz ended Friday on top at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as a Pirelli tyre test took the spotlight, though that didn't stop George Russell from crashing and Verstappen having engine issues.

Who will take pole position? Final practice gives teams the last chance to get set-ups right before qualifying and gets under way at 6:30pm BST.