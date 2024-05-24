Live text
Formula 1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Friday's action from the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 returns to Monaco for its annual dash around the principality, where all the focus will be on what is arguably the most important qualifying session of the season.
With the gap between Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari appearing to shrink with the latest raft of updates and the walls waiting to claim unsuspecting drivers, the pressure will be high not to make a mistake.
FP1 starts at 12:30 BST (13:30 local time) followed by FP2 at 16:00 BST (17:00 local time).
18+
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Stopped
Summary
- Charles Leclerc set fastest time in second practice for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix
- Ferrari driver is quickest in every sector to outpace Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes by 0.188s as Max Verstappen ends up over half a second off the pace for Red Bull
- Verstappen complained that he was "jumping like a kangaroo" before clipping the wall with left-rear exiting Turn 7
- Stroll and Gasly also bump the wall hard with right-fronts at the Swimming Pool
Leaderboard
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Alonso, Aston Martin
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Norris, McLaren
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Stroll, Aston Martin
- Perez, Red Bull
- Albon, Williams
- Russell, Mercedes
Breaking news
And with that, it's time to bid farewell from Monaco for today.
We'll be back again tomorrow in time for FP3 and qualifying and we hope you will join us once again. Until then, here's the full report for Friday's closing session.
We'll be back again tomorrow in time for FP3 and qualifying and we hope you will join us once again. Until then, here's the full report for Friday's closing session.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull caption says it all. There is work to do.
With no one improving, Leclerc ends Friday on top, with Hamilton second and Alonso third. Verstappen and Norris completed the top five, making it five different teams represented in those positions.
Checkered flag
The chequered flag is out.
Backing up his FP1 pace, Hamilton will end FP2 in second place. We'll say it again, with qualifying being crucial here, this will give the Mercedes driver a lot of confidence for Saturday.
Russell has bailed out of his long run after reporting a steering problem. With three minutes to go, that is his session over.
A heart-in-mouth moment for Leclerc fans, as he briefly stops on the track. In reality, he made the well-rehearsed error of using the escape road at Sainte Devote.
Finally, we're back onto the medium and hard compounds. Long runs may not be as crucial as qualifying here, but teams still need the data to see how the tyres will hold on across the distance.
No further investigation on the Verstappen and Tsunoda incident.
With 15 minutes to go, there is still a focus on single-lap pace, such is the importance of qualifying. Ordinarily, we'd be looking at longer runs now.
It looks like there was more to things than met the eye between Verstappen and Tsunoda, with the incident noted as impeding.
Ocon scraped along the barrier on the exit of the Swimming Pool and looks to have gotten away with it. He continues on, so Alpine hasn't seen anything of immediate concern.
Quote
"I've hit the wall." This time, it's Ocon making the familiar call.
A little bit of a race simulation there with Verstappen going wheel-to-wheel with Tsunoda into Rascasse. It got a little close there but no harm done.
Quote
"I don't know what Sainz was doing there. He wanted a three-minute gap in Monaco."
Alonso churning out the quality radio messages as ever!
Alonso churning out the quality radio messages as ever!
Traffic jam! Gasly was on an improved effort when he came across a gaggle of four cars through the Swimming Pool and had to back out. Expect more of this and some frustrated radio messages as the weekend unfolds.
Green flag
Tsunoda has hit the wall too, but the green flags are back out again.
Yellow flag
Yellow flags are out after Verstappen "hit the wall there," there being Portier. That was no small hit.
Looking to the rear of the order, Sauber look to be struggling somewhat with Bottas in P18 and Zhou P20. Alpine are also having a tough time with Gasly and Ocon P15 and P17.
Stopwatch
Alonso goes up to P2, topping Verstappen. A 1m11.753s is still a considerable distance off from Leclerc's pace though!
Quote
"The ride is horrendous. I cannot see the apex of Turn 3. It's so violent."
Perez is struggling massively with his Red Bull. The car is bottoming out all the way up the hill.
Perez is struggling massively with his Red Bull. The car is bottoming out all the way up the hill.
Stopwatch
Leclerc crosses the line with his own effort and it's a 1m11.278 to move himself now half-a-second clear of Verstappen!
Stopwatch
Verstappen will be next to cross the line and he goes second, remarkably, two-tenths behind Leclerc.
Stopwatch
Completing his run, Sargeant climbs from P20 to seventh, falling three-tenths shy of Williams team-mate Albon.
Speaking of Leclerc, he is now out on softs, as are Alonso, Norris, Perez, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.
Stopwatch
Straight up to P2 for Albon, but he is unable to breach the 72-second mark, putting in a 1m12.452s. He remains eight-tenths off Leclerc.
Albon has left the pits on soft tyres. We're entering the phase where we'll begin to see who could set themselves up for the best chance of a Monaco GP victory.
It looks like we could be about to get some qualifying simulations though, with the drivers gradually filing back into the pits.
Stopwatch
We're now into the 71-second window, as Leclerc puts in a 1m11.573s on medium tyres.
"I'm jumping like a kangaroo, man. I'm getting headaches, it's crazy," Verstappen informs Red Bull. All does not seem well at a track that Red Bull expected not to suit them as much