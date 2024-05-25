Live text
Formula 1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday's action from the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 returns to Monaco with Charles Leclerc having led the way in Friday practice from Lewis Hamilton, who topped topped the opening session for Merecedes.
FP3 starts at 11:30 BST (12:30 local time) followed by qualifying at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time).
By: James Newbold, Ewan Gale
- Leclerc takes pole position on home turf for the Monaco Grand Prix, as Verstappen qualifies only sixth
- Russell topped Q1 ahead of Piastri and Hamilton, as Perez and Alonso were surprisingly eliminated
- Norris was fastest from Verstappen in Q2, with Gasly an impressive fifth; Tsunoda and Albon also made it to Q3
Leaderboard
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Piastri, McLaren
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Norris, McLaren
- Russsell, Mercedes
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Tsunoda, RB
- Albon, Williams
- Gasly, Alpine
That brings to an end our coverage of Saturday's running. Leclerc is on pole at home but McLaren lurks in the form of Piastri.
Find the full qualifying report and results here, and keep up with the biggest news across the Autosport website.
We will be back to cover the race live, we hope you will join us!
Qualifying is hugely important in Monaco but the race looks set to be a corker.
Leclerc's pole makes it 250 in F1 for Ferrari. A quite incredible achievement!
Quote
Sainz: "Overall it was an improvement for me, I have been struggling all weekend with confidence in the car. I wish I could have been fighting for pole position."
Quote
Piastri: "If you took the second half of my first lap in Q3 and the first half of my second one, it would have been enough [for pole]."
Quote
Leclerc: "It was nice, really happy about the lap. The excitement is so high but I know from the past that qualifying is not everything. The win is the target."
Norris has complained about being impeded by Sainz on his fastest lap. That's one to keep an eye on.
Leclerc's Monaco curse has seemingly lifted today as he takes pole at his home race. Hopefully he will start there this time...
It was a big slide which did it for Verstappen at Sainte Devote and he walked the car into the barrier.
Checkered flag
Can Verstappen beat it? No! It won't be nine poles in a row as he trundles around - he will be sixth.
Tsunoda is eighth, Albon ninth and Gasly 10th.
Piastri can't beat that! He goes second, with Sainz third and Norris jumping to fourth.
Stopwatch
Leclerc is next across the line and improves with a 1m10.270!
Russell is next over the line - he goes third with a purple first sector.
Verstappen reports that he has hit a wall!
This is a much better lap from Hamilton and is good enough for fourth as it stands.
Another prep lap for Sainz, will Verstappen follow? Hamilton definitely isn't.
Four minutes left and Sainz and Verstappen have gone back out early.
Albon is all on his own in the Williams with five minutes to go.
Out of sync but a clear lap, he goes into the 1m10s. A good lap and good enough for seventh.
Quote
"Still the same issues in Turns 5 and 10." - Verstappen team radio.
Verstappen crosses the line but again he loses time in the final sector. Only third for the Dutchman.
Sainz goes third for now, with Russell fourth and Norris fifth.
Piastri is oh so close to Leclerc's time - just 0.026s down on the Ferrari driver.
But Verstappen is flying behind...
Stopwatch
Leclerc is next and blows the Mercedes' time out of the water - a 1m10.418s. Beat that!
A good start for Hamilton with a 1m10.975s, a second faster than Albon.
Sainz was first onto the track but his first effort is clearly an extra prep tour.
So eyes turn to Hamilton behind...
Norris' Q1 struggles have put him on the back foot for this session, having used an extra set of soft tyres to get through.
Lights green
We are green for Q3, who will grab pole?
"Let's go, let's go!" shouts Gasly as he is informed of his finishing position in Q2.
A welcome morale boost for the entire team.
Verstappen ended up splitting the McLarens at the top of the leaderboard. What a pole battle we could have in store!
Ocon, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Magnussen all drop out as Albon gets into his first Q3 of the season.
Checkered flag
Tsunoda goes ninth but Gasly has really impressed with his lap!
The Alpine goes into Q3 with the fifth-fastest time.
A big lock-up for Hamilton in the middle sector ensures he can only go sixth but there is not a lot of improvement out there - Ricciardo is out with the-13th best lap.