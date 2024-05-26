Max Verstappen's streak of F1 pole positions ended at eight as Charles Leclerc secured his position at the front of the grid for his some grand prix on the Monaco streets.
Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris completed a Ferrari-McLaren lockout of the front two rows with George Russell fifth, ahead of Red Bull driver Verstappen. Both Haas drivers were disqualified from qualifying for a rear wing irregularity and will start from back.
The Monaco GP starts at 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local time).
As is tradition at the Monaco GP, the national anthems of the winning driver and constructor is played after the trophies are handed out. The band has even remembered to play their instruments this time!
Aww, in the cooldown room Leclerc admits the emotions were getting to him with two laps to go and he was struggling to see. You'd have to have a heart of stone not to enjoy the feelgood factor of Leclerc finally winning his home race.
Sainz on third place after almost being out of the race on lap one: "It was a tight one and a very bad feeling on lap one that very quickly turned into a very good feeling being reinstated into P3. From there on the race pace was good as expected, it is just impossible to pass on the streets of Monaco."
Piastri on his runner-up result: "Tricky race, the pace at the beginning was incredibly slow and I had one little half-look before the tunnel but I didn't have a small enough car to fit into that gap. But, nice to finally put a result on the board."
Leclerc: "Already the emotions were coming, I was thinking to my dad a lot more than what I thought while driving. He has given everything for me to be here. It was a dream of ours for me to race here and to win, so it is unbelievable."
"No words can explain that, it is such a difficult race, I think that twice starting on pole position and we couldn't get it makes it even better. It means a lot, it is the race that made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver," Leclerc, choking back the tears, tells Button in his post-race interview.
Alonso has had a little bit of a reprieve these past few laps with Ricciardo looming slightly less ominously in his mirrors. But that may be about to change after Alonso dinged the Swimming Pool barrier with his right-front, altering his trajectory into the chicane and resulting in a juddering landing over the kerbs.