Live text
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race

Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's streak of F1 pole positions ended at eight as Charles Leclerc secured his position at the front of the grid for his some grand prix on the Monaco streets. 

Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris completed a Ferrari-McLaren lockout of the front two rows with George Russell fifth, ahead of Red Bull driver Verstappen. Both Haas drivers were disqualified from qualifying for a rear wing irregularity and will start from back. 

The Monaco GP starts at 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local time).

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Stopped
  • Leclerc kept the lead from pole position and won the race ahead of Piastri and Sainz
  • The race was red-flagged on lap 1 after Perez crash with both Haas cars
  • Alpine team-mates Gasly and Ocon collide at the exit of Portier, with the latter sent into the air
Leaderboard
  1. Leclerc, Ferrari
  2. Piastri, McLaren
  3. Sainz, Ferrari
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Verstappen, Red Bull
  7. Hamilton, Mercedes
  8. Tsunoda, RB
  9. Albon, Williams
  10. Gasly, Alpine
Checkered flag
With the red flag hold up, that was a long, old Monaco GP! I hope you've enjoyed the last three-and-a-half hours and thank you for joining us. We've got a short breather before the next F1 race, the Canadian GP, which takes place on 7-9 June. Until then, have a lovely rest of you Sunday and go well!
The podium trio, Vasseur and even Prince Albert get busy with the fizzy! Wonderful scenes!
Breaking news
Here's the developing race report on Leclerc's Monaco GP win.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As is tradition at the Monaco GP, the national anthems of the winning driver and constructor is played after the trophies are handed out. The band has even remembered to play their instruments this time!
Prince Albert presents the winners' trophy to Leclerc and gives him a massive hug. That one must be special.
Aww, in the cooldown room Leclerc admits the emotions were getting to him with two laps to go and he was struggling to see. You'd have to have a heart of stone not to enjoy the feelgood factor of Leclerc finally winning his home race.
Quote
Sainz on third place after almost being out of the race on lap one: "It was a tight one and a very bad feeling on lap one that very quickly turned into a very good feeling being reinstated into P3. From there on the race pace was good as expected, it is just impossible to pass on the streets of Monaco."
Quote
Piastri on his runner-up result: "Tricky race, the pace at the beginning was incredibly slow and I had one little half-look before the tunnel but I didn't have a small enough car to fit into that gap. But, nice to finally put a result on the board."
Quote
Leclerc: "Already the emotions were coming, I was thinking to my dad a lot more than what I thought while driving. He has given everything for me to be here. It was a dream of ours for me to race here and to win, so it is unbelievable."
Quote
"No words can explain that, it is such a difficult race, I think that twice starting on pole position and we couldn't get it makes it even better. It means a lot, it is the race that made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver," Leclerc, choking back the tears, tells Button in his post-race interview.
Leclerc leaps into the arms of his Ferrari mechanics. That's his sixth career F1 win and must be his sweetest. It is also his first win since the 2022 Austrian GP.
Alonso misses out on points in 11th, ahead of Ricciardo, Bottas, Stroll, Sargeant and Zhou, who completes the finishers. The DNF-ers were Ocon, Perez, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.
Russell fends off Verstappen for fifth, with Hamilton in seventh. Tsunoda takes eighth, as both Albon and Gasly score their first points of the season.
Piastri keeps hold of second from Sainz who completes the podium. Norris just misses out in fourth.
Checkered flag
Leclerc rounds the final corner and wins the Monaco Grand Prix! The boat horns sound and the home crowd cheer for his maiden home win!
Quote
Zhou sets his fastest lap on his penultimate tour, but it's not enough to go quicker than Hamilton's best.
Leclerc starts the final lap, as Piastri again keeps clear of Sainz by 0.6s.
On to the penultimate lap and Leclerc's lead is 8.8s. Piastri still has Sainz and Norris tucked up behind him.
Bringing it home now appears the aim of the game across the grid. Gasly is two laps away from a first point of the year.
Piastri keeps up his defence from Sainz and Norris, while further back Russell is doing the same against Verstappen. Can anyone pull off a late move?
Alonso has had a little bit of a reprieve these past few laps with Ricciardo looming slightly less ominously in his mirrors. But that may be about to change after Alonso dinged the Swimming Pool barrier with his right-front, altering his trajectory into the chicane and resulting in a juddering landing over the kerbs.
Quote
"I'll just bring it home," Leclerc tells Ferrari. That's confidence for you.
Five laps to go and Leclerc is about seven or eight minutes away from a maiden home win. His lead is up to 8.6s over Piastri, who is defending second for his life.
Pit stop
Zhou has decided to pit after losing out to Sargeant and rejoins on softs, presumably in a bid for fastest lap.
Are Piastri's tyres cooked? He's 2s a lap slower than Leclerc and has Sainz and Norris breathing down his neck.
Using that traffic and upping his pace, Leclerc is suddenly 5.5s clear in the lead. A 1m15.767s last time around was his personal best of the race and put 1.5s more into his lead.
As leaders come by to lap Zhou and Sargeant for a second time, the Sauber is slow on the run to Mirabeau and Sargeant takes his chance to move past into 15th spot.