Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix last time out but still faces an uphill battle to overcome Max Verstappen in the race for the drivers' title, even with McLaren now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Verstappen who took victory in the Sprint as Carlos Sainz edged out Norris for second on the last lap. Will the Red Bull driver take pole again for the grand prix?

Qualifying gets under way at 11pm BST.