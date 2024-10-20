Verstappen on third place: "For me it was a difficult race, I never had the pace to attack, so a bit different to yesterday, understeering a lot, braking, so that made the defending quite difficult. So every time someone went for a move I couldn't brake late. It was a tough battle and tough to keep him behind but for us to still be on the podium is a great result."

Verstappen on the Norris battle: "I have my opinion but I don't need to say it here, I'll let the stewards do their thing."