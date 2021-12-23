Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Revealed: The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Formula 1 News

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development

By:

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says he has not been involved too much in the development of Alpine's 2022 Formula 1 car.

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development

All-new cars will be introduced next year after the current set of regulations are finally replaced, having been originally scheduled for 2021 before they were pushed back because of the pandemic.

Despite the postponement, teams were banned from developing their 2022 cars during 2020 in order to keep costs under control so teams wouldn't have to work on two different projects at the same time.

Alonso, who returned to F1 with Alpine this year, says early restrictions in what was allowed meant he was not a big part of the development of the French marque's new machine.

Asked how involved he had been in the development of the 2022 car, he said: "Not much, to be honest.

"The development has been followed by all the designers, the simulations, the new regulations were too strict at the beginning so there were a lot of clarification as to what we could do and not do with FIA and things like that.

"It is a strange new project for everybody, I feel. Now from December and January we will start the work in the simulator and hopefully our implication will be a little bit more."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine/Renault RS18 Mule

Fernando Alonso, Alpine/Renault RS18 Mule

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso, who finished 10th in the standings on his return to F1 after two seasons away, said he had "high hopes" for Alpine's new challenger.

"More power on the straights and more downforce in the corners that is what we aim for next year, all drivers," the Spaniard said of what he wants from the 2022 car.

"We are strong in many areas we just need a competitive package out of the factories at Enstone and Viry. We have been working for several months now and we have high hopes but let's see in February."

Alonso and teammate Esteban Ocon are set to start work in the simulator this week, and the Frenchman is expecting this to be one of his busiest winters.

"[This week] the model will be ready in the simulator and that is when we are going to really push hard basically into there," Ocon said.

"Starting to have feedback from the 18-inch tyre that we are going to run in Abu Dhabi and from there on it's going to be a very busy winter for sure, busier than any other winters have been probably."

shares
comments
Revealed: The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Previous article

Revealed: The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Load comments
Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation" Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"

Alonso, Vettel will miss "outstanding" Raikkonen when he exits F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso, Vettel will miss "outstanding" Raikkonen when he exits F1

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso set for surgery in January to remove plates from jaw
Formula 1

Alonso set for surgery in January to remove plates from jaw

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen ‘one step ahead of everyone’ in F1 this year

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso downplays role in 2022 Alpine F1 car development

Revealed: The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The brutal reality for mechanics as F1's calendar expands

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Formula 1 Formula 1

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature a ‘lot of innovation’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature a ‘lot of innovation’

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
17 h
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
20 h
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.