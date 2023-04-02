Australian GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Australian GP at Albert Park Circuit, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Alpine F1 stars Gasly, Ocon sample Aussie Supercar
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Latest news
Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"
Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role
Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill
2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
