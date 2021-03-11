Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto is not expecting Carlos Sainz to be fully integrated with the team by the start of the new season in Bahrain.

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

Sainz will make his first public appearance in a Ferrari F1 car later this week when pre-season testing gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But with just three days of testing this year before the first race of the season in Bahrain, drivers changing teams have been left with a limited window in which to get up to speed.

Although Ferrari has tried to assist Sainz's integration at Maranello by arranging private tests in recent F1 cars and plenty of simulator mileage, team boss Binotto acknowledged he may not be completely adjusted by the opening race.

"Only three days of winter testing is very short time," Binotto said.

"We know that for Carlos that will be a challenge. We organised some testing with old cars in Fiorano. I think each single mile he did in our race cars is important for him to integrate into the team, to get used to our procedures.

"But I have to say that Carlos has progressed and is very well integrated. I think his feedback of the car to the engineers have been good. I think that his speed on track as well has proved to be good and developing, day after day.

"It will take still some more time. We are not expecting him to be fully integrated 100% at the start to the season, but again, each single day will be important.

"I believe he will be ready for the start of the season, if not 100%, very close. Because at the end he is not a rookie. He is a professional driver, he's got some F1 seasons on his back.

"I'm pretty sure that he will manage very well the situation and be ready."

Sainz joins a Ferrari team that is looking to bounce back from its worst season in 40 years in 2020 as it slipped to sixth place in the constructors' championship.

The Spaniard said that while he naturally wanted to be fully ready for his Ferrari race debut at the end of the month, he knew from previous experience changing teams that the process would take time.

"My intention is obviously to be 100% ready for race one, but realistically speaking, in my experience, changing teams during all these years tells me that is very difficult to achieve," Sainz said.

"There's always experiences and feelings that you need to go through race by race, or race weekend by race weekend in free practices, in qualifying and in the races that you always end up learning during the races rather than testing.

"One-and-a-half days of testing per driver is not going to help for sure, but at the same time I'm going to try and count on my experience of changing teams lately and try to arrive to race one to my maximum level.

"My 100% level, which is the level that I considered I was showing in McLaren race race out, when am I going to achieve that? It is very difficult to tell.

"My intention is as soon as possible and if it's from race one, then even better, but that depends also in the first feeling with a car."

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
18h
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

