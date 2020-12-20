Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon

shares
comments
Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon
By:
Co-author: Luke Smith

Renault Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon believes adding cambered corners to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit would help improve the quality of the racing, which was below par in last weekend's season finale.

While the Yas Marina Circuit boasts state-of-the-art facilities, its actual layout has been subject to a lot of criticism over the years.

In 2010 Fernando Alonso famously lost the world title to Sebastian Vettel partly because he was unable to overtake the much slower Renault of Vitaly Petrov in his Ferrari.

In subsequent years the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has never managed to deliver an exciting spectacle to bring the season to a fitting close.

This year's season finale delivered another lacklustre race, which prompted criticism from the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, who said the circuit should "play around with the layouts".

Ricciardo's Renault teammate Esteban Ocon puts down the lack of action to the number of off-cambered corners at the venue.

When asked by Motorsport.com, Ocon believes adding positive camber to the 5.5 kilometre layout would be a big help for the drivers to race each other more closely.

"I heard it was pretty boring," Ocon said. "It was very tough to overtake, that’s very clear, quite difficult to follow into the last sector.

"[With] all the low speed, off-camber [corners] you really need the grip of the car. That’s the key to passing there.

"I think for sure having a bit more camber in the corners would help, because they are all off-camber, so you really slide.

"Obviously it’s a challenge, but it’s not nice for following another car, it makes it tricky. I’m pretty sure we could do things better, but it requires work."

Read Also:

Further proof to back up Ocon's claims can be found in September's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

The revered motorcycle track had never hosted an F1 race before and its fast-flowing layout prompted fears that the race would become a procession.

However, Mugello's banked corners allowed drivers to take different lines, which produced one of the more action-packed races on the improvised 2020 calendar.

“I don't know why F1 went away from cambered corners in the new philosophy of tracks," McLaren's Carlos Sainz said at the time.“If you see Abu Dhabi, Russia, you see off-cambered corners that create pretty boring racing. Here you see these big cambers that allow drivers to take different lines in the corners.

"It allows everyone to just offset the car aerodynamically to the car in front, and it creates a much better show, and much better racing."

Related video

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team

Previous article

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Latest news

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team

Hamilton exclusive: Why being F1's GOAT isn't the goal Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Hamilton exclusive: Why being F1's GOAT isn't the goal

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1

Trending

1
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

2
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Latest news

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon
Formula 1

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team
Formula 1

Wolff feels "committed for life" to Mercedes’ Formula 1 team

Hamilton exclusive: Why being F1's GOAT isn't the goal
Formula 1

Hamilton exclusive: Why being F1's GOAT isn't the goal

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1
Formula 1

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"
Formula 1

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"

Latest videos

Abu Dhabi’s young driver F1 test 01:54
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

Abu Dhabi’s young driver F1 test

Double Stacks, Donuts & More | 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Debrief 10:45
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

Double Stacks, Donuts & More | 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Debrief

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff 04:45
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED! 02:12
Formula 1
Dec 17, 2020

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED!

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.