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Carlos Sainz explains his intriguing DRS proposal for F1 2030

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen have revealed what's on their wishlist for Formula 1's next regulations in 2030

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 11:47 AM

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Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

With F1 close to signing off on the overarching tenets of its 2030 return to V8 power units, some of its leading drivers have fleshed out ideas of how to make those into a compelling product.

F1 is set to move to all-new turbo V8 engines in 2030, with a smaller electric unit of up to 200kW and sustainable fuel. That should make engines simpler, cheaper and lighter, and therefore reduce the reliance on energy from the battery compared to today's oft-criticised formula.

By signing off the V8 move at the next FIA World Motor Sport Council gathering in Shanghai on 12 December, F1 and the FIA are giving themselves time to properly flesh out the chassis and aerodynamic regulations that should work in unison with the V8 power units to produce a better on-track show.

Last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix has given the series some food for though about what it really wants from its next rules cycle. At the Las Vegas street circuit, F1 delivered an absorbing spectacle featuring a record 35 lead changes, aided by a combination of the powerful slipstreaming effect and the boost mode from the power unit, which led to so-called yo-yo racing as the lead car often ended up a sitting duck on the straight.

While there was debate on whether that's the kind of show F1 wants to see more of, or whether Vegas was too artificial for its own good, it further highlighted the importance of developing a combination of power unit parameters and aerodynamics overtaking aids that can be fine-tuned on a race-to-race basis to deliver a solid spectacle without making overtaking too trivial either.

It prompted Williams driver and Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Carlos Sainz to come up with an intriguing idea on how to tune a DRS-like overtaking system for 2030, suggesting a straightline boost that aids chasing drivers coming right out of the corners. That would offset the loss of cornering speed from following a car in its dirty air.

"I think for 2030 I have an idea of where I would like it to be," Sainz explained. "I think the delta on speed should come more at the beginning of the straight when you are trying to get the slipstream rather than at the end of the straight when the overtaking and the delta speed is too high. It would also leave more overtaking down to driver skill rather than simply sailing past the car in front.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The power on the overtake mode, push to pass, DRS, whatever you want to call it, should happen exiting the corner, so that you have an extra power boost, let's say, to catch up what you are losing in the corner [due to dirty air] but the boost shouldn't then help you to finish the overtake. I think the boost should help you manage to get back into the very close slipstream and then use the draft and the rest of the braking point to make your own move."

Rather than a straightline boost that kicks in when cars are already approaching terminal velocity, it would also avoid creating a dangerous top speed deficit, which Sainz said is actually discouraging drivers from defending their position.

"The weird overtaking that happened also a bit with DRS is when you get delta top speeds of 30 km/h and you arrive so quick that even when you are in front you are too scared to defend and cut him off, because the delta speed is so high," Sainz added. "So that is my idea of how I would like it to be and go racing with. Similar to a DRS and overtake mode that when you get into a certain distance you get that advantage, because you earn it through speed and through having to suffer the dirty air and manage to get yourself into a certain opportunity to get that advantage."

The current thinking is for the KERS unit of F1's next power units to make 100kW of electric energy available in standard mode, with an additional 100kW of boost mode accessed in a way that has yet to be fully defined and a total harvest of 200kW.

The next generation of engines will no longer require active aerodynamics, but the FIA hasn't ruled out pairing that push-to-pash system with a return of the DRS overtaking device on the rear wing.

While Las Vegas showed how crucial the role of slipstreaming can be with this year's Straight Mode, four-time world champion Max Verstappen is wondering if cars can be made draggy enough so that DRS is no longer necessary.

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"You can still come up with a formula where maybe a car is just super draggy in a straight line, so you don't need to rely so much on DRS," Verstappen suggested. "A push-to-pass system for me is fine, but it needs to be a much easier engine. Every time I do a show run, for example in an RB7 or whatever, it's just so nice to drive because the throttle responds, everything is just easy, it drives off nice, the car is not shaking about, it has no lag, stuff like that. It's just a lot nicer to drive than what we have currently.

"I know it needs to be some kind of hybrid element, probably turbocharger, because otherwise you are not even allowed to drive at some tracks anymore because it's too loud. That is fine, as long as it's not overruling the natural driving element, which of course at the moment is happening."

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