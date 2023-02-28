Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

With Formula 1's 2023 race cars having run on track for three days, the actual aero tech behind the speed cannot be hidden any longer.

We've seen various front wing designs, floor alterations, engine shelves and even more development into the sidepod concepts.

Jonathan Noble is joined by Matt Somerfield to discuss everything we've seen leading into the Bahrain Grand Prix and the 2023 F1 season.

