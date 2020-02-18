F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

shares
comments
F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban
By:
Co-author: Luke Smith
Feb 18, 2020, 1:39 PM

Formula 1 chiefs says government plans to ban the sales of new hybrid cars within the next 15 years are "crude" - as they insist the sport can be a catalyst for a revolution in environmentally-friendly engine technology.

As part of a push by governments to cut back on carbon emissions, there has been a move by many countries to outlaw the sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid engines in the next few years – with Britain announcing recently its push for a ban to be in place by 2035.

That move has prompted questions on what direction F1 will have go in the future.

It has closely aligned itself with hybrid engines since 2014, and needs to make a decision in the next few years about where the engine rules will go beyond 2025.

But while a hybrid ban on the roads could prompt manufacturers to question whether it is worth investing in the technology for grand prix racing, F1's top figures think that hybrid solutions have plenty of offer in driving forward a better solution for the wider world.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of the hybrid ban, F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said: "I don't think we necessarily know where we're going, to be honest. I think that governments need to look at the whole picture. I think we need to look at the dust-to-dust carbon impact of personal transportation.

"I think picking on a specific technology is crude. For me as an engineer it doesn't make sense. [It should be] this is where we are now, this is where we want to be, what's the best solution in that process."

Read Also:

With F1 moving towards an increased use of bio fuels, Brawn senses an opportunity for the sport to lead the way in driving forward developments of sustainable fuel – such as that produced by carbon capture.

"Governments have to be firm. They have to force people to do things and they have to fund the way of doing things. But if we find a solution with synthetic fuels, for instance, where we capture the carbon out of the atmosphere, convert it into fuel, using renewable electricity, we've then got a solution where the infrastructure is in place for transportation," he said.

"Now there are needs like city centres where you need to move the pollution out, you can't afford to have it, so there's hydrogen, electricity, etc. But for me, it just seems inconceivable to have an infrastructure that can support only electric vehicles in 15 years time."

He added: "If we drive that [sustainable fuel] technology, we believe F1 can become the driving force. If the FIA say 'right it has to run on sustainable or synthetic fuels, and that's the only way you can compete in F1', you can be sure that that will drive that technology.

"And all the oil companies will be involved with that because they know they've got to find alternative streams in the future. So we can be the catalyst behind changing these things."

F1 CEO Chase Carey thinks that the idea of committing to electric cars only as the future is wrong, as he backs Brawn in suggesting that hybrid technology can deliver answers.

"I've read a lot of experts, so to speak, on the environmental issue, and I think the wide majority recognise that you're going to have an array of solutions, there's not a silver bullet," he told Motorsport.com.

"Electric has become a little bit of a silver bullet. There are environmental issues around electric, there are infrastructure issues, there are cost of electric vehicle issues. I think it will be part of the answer, but I think the answer is going to be a number of things.

"I think in many ways, a combustion engine with synthetic fuels and other types of technology and energy recapture, they will be the most important element to the solution.

"I think there'll be a reality, when electric becomes less of a political dream and more of a market reality. I think other solutions will come to the forefront and be recognised as being a very important part, if not a central part of how you achieve the goals everybody wants for the environment."

Next article
Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

Previous article

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

23m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

1h
3
Supercars

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

4
NASCAR Cup

Newman's condition 'serious' but 'non-life-threatening'

5
Dakar

Peugeot boss hits back at "stupid" Toyota tyre gripe

Latest videos

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1
48m

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton 02:00
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton

Latest news

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban
F1

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"
F1

Racing Point staff no longer "doing a lot of jobs at once"

How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama
F1

How Steiner's smashed office door delivers peak Netflix drama

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve
F1

Ocon was "destroyed" after year as Mercedes reserve

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test
F1

Kubica first to drive new Alfa Romeo in Barcelona test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.