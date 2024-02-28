All Series
Australia
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Horner on way to Bahrain as decision looms on his F1 future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is on his way to Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Motorsport.com understands, as a decision looms on his future at the squad.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Horner has been under investigation by Red Bull’s parent energy drinks company following allegations made against him by a female employee.

Red Bull appointed an independent barrister to look into the matter, and interviews have taken place with Horner and other individuals involved to try to get a clear picture of the situation.

Horner has strongly denied any wrongdoing over the matter.

There has been no official comment from Red Bull since the start of the probe, but there are suggestions a decision on the outcome of the investigation could be imminent – and may even come ahead of track action commencing at this weekend’s F1 season-opener in Bahrain.

While there has been a great deal of uncertainty over the situation, Horner has continued in his role as team principal.

He attended last week’s pre-season test in Bahrain and was in the team’s Milton Keynes factory this week to continue preparations for the start of the campaign.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing at the Press Conference

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing at the Press Conference

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

It is understood that he is now travelling to Bahrain and is due to arrive later on Wednesday.

While that means he will not arrive in time to join media activities that are taking place at the Sakhir track, Horner regularly skips such preview days at flyaways and only heads to the track ahead of opening practice.

Horner’s presence in Bahrain could suggest that Red Bull is leaning towards a decision to clear him of any wrongdoing over the matter, even though it is believed that no final call has been made.

The uncertainty over the Red Bull situation has prompted some unease from those close to the team, with future engine partner Ford writing to the energy drinks company to urge it to issue its finding as quickly as possible.

In a letter that was seen by the Associated Press, Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote that the American car giant was “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Read Also:

Jonathan Noble
Red Bull Racing
Australia