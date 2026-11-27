Formula 1 Qatar GP

Lando Norris: Mercedes “at a different level” in Qatar

Pacesetter Kimi Antonelli had close to half a second in hand over the McLaren and Red Bull pairings, with Ferrari in real trouble

Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 8:04 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Both practice sessions on Friday at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix ended with new world champion Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in a closely matched 1-2, but nobody else could match their blistering pace around this high-speed circuit.

Russell was half a second off Antonelli in the less representative first session, held during hotter daylight hours, but he found the best part of four tenths relative to the other Mercedes in FP2.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, along with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, made some inroads into what had been a yawning gap in FP1, but still ended the second session in the order of half a second slower than Antonelli.

The Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also got a little closer but still ended FP2 over a second away.

“I think we look okay relative to everyone, except Mercedes,” said Norris afterwards. “Mercedes are just at a different level comparing to everyone else. It shows just in general how far off we are.

“It's not like something works better for them here. I mean, you can just clearly see if they're quick here, they're quick in a lot of other places for the same reason. So I think it's more a realisation of where we stand relative to them.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ominously, Norris predicted that McLaren would not be able to make up the deficit through overnight set-up work.

“I think the gap's probably right,” he said. “I'd say about seven tenths a lap. We're not getting close to that.”

Verstappen was slightly more optimistic about the prospects of unlocking something in his car overnight, observing that – as has been so often the case on Fridays this year – the RB22’s front and rear axles felt “disconnected”. More balance could yet yield a couple of tenths, if not half a second.

“They [Mercedes] are probably quick on the straight, but also maybe a bit nicer balance than what we have at the moment,” he said. “We are not happy ourselves, so when you're not happy yourself, it's very hard to get the same number.”

The Lusail track has just one slow corner, which perhaps accounts for Ferrari’s major deficit. Both Mercedes W17s seemed particularly quick around the fast sequence of right-handers towards the end of the lap, where balance and downforce are rewarded by not skittering wide over the exit kerb of Turn 14.

Leclerc, for his part, said Ferrari was still wondering how much of the deficit was the SF-26 being unexpectedly slow, or the Mercedes exceeding expectations.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Karim Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images

“We were just very slow from the first lap this morning to the last lap in FP2 and it's very difficult to understand what is the outlier,” he said.

“I think not only for us but for everybody, particularly comparing to Mercedes, that seems to be... They always kind of have the best car, but now it's to an extent that we did not expect.”

“Today Mercedes seems particularly quick, not only compared to us, but also compared to the others,” agreed Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno.

“It can be whatever reason – that their package here is performing even better than in the remainder of the season, or maybe they've done different choices in terms of plan. Whatever it is, power, setting, weight of the car, fuel load, whatever. They are strong.

“They are apparently a step in front of all the others. We'll see tomorrow, in the remainder of the weekend, how they will perform.”

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