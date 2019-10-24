Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Engine queries aimed at "destabilising" Ferrari

shares
comments
Leclerc: Engine queries aimed at "destabilising" Ferrari
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 7:09 PM

Charles Leclerc thinks questions being asked about the legality of Ferrari's engines are an attempt to "destabilise" his team, as he insists the Italian outfit is not worried about the situation.

On the back of Ferrari's current power advantage in Formula 1, Motorsport.com revealed that a number of its rivals had written to the FIA seeking clarification about the legality of some of the concepts behind its power unit.

It is understood that these related to its oil intercooler and its energy recovery system, which rivals believe are key to the gains Ferrari has made this season.

Read Also:

But with no official protest having been lodged, Ferrari is comfortable with where things currently stand, and Leclerc is far from concerned.

"I think any time a team is in a good moment, obviously everyone is looking at the small things to try and destabilise the team," he said. "That's not happening.

"I think we are very confident inside the team that there is no problem with that, so it doesn't affect us."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has labelled Ferrari's current power advantage "insane", and believes that edge will make the Italian team unbeatable in Mexico.

Despite having won in Mexico City for the past two years, Verstappen thinks his team will not be as strong as it was in the past – and won't be able to fight for victory even if it is comfortably fastest over a single lap.

"From the Ferrari side over the year they gained more and more power," he said. "I think it's very hard to beat that to be honest even if you have a car half a second faster it's still almost impossible to beat them in qualifying.

"As you can see with Mercedes, they have the best car compared to them and still in qualifying they are lacking compared to them. It's insane the speed difference they have."

Asked if he knew where that power leap had come from, Verstappen said: "No otherwise of course we would have implemented that in our engine. We keep pushing from our side to try and gain more power but the deficit is really big.

"I think when we look to Mercedes and Renault I think we are looking strong, we are not really lacking that much. Of course Mercedes normally run more downforce than us but we are close to them, so I guess that's already a good achievement."

Additional reporting by Scott Mitchell and Jack Benyon

Next article
Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E

Previous article

Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E

Next article

Mexican GP: Best images from Mexico City on Thursday

Mexican GP: Best images from Mexico City on Thursday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
01:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
05:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
02:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
05:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

3
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

4
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

5
IMSA

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

30m

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.