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Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're going to figure it out"

Lewis Hamilton struck a conciliatory tone as he and Ferrari Charles Leclerc try to co-exist as joint-number one drivers after their latest on-track clash in Las Vegas

Filip Cleeren Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 5:02 PM

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Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton says he is confident he and team-mate Charles Leclerc will "figure it out" following their latest on-track skirmish at last week's Las Vegas GP.

Two weeks on from a costly on-track incident fighting for the lead in Mexico, which drew the ire of team boss Fred Vasseur, history repeated itself when Leclerc was found responsible for contact with Hamilton on the streets of Las Vegas, robbing both drivers of a solid result.

The clash prompted more anger from Vasseur and fresh talks over how he will get his two number one drivers in line. "It's unacceptable," Vasseur fumed after the race. "It's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, the same speech as after Mexico. I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. Today it wasn't professional."

Speaking in Doha on Thursday, Leclerc said he was "very much thinking about trying to find a solution together with the team in order to make sure that we maximise the team points and that episodes like last week don't happen again", stopping short of offering any suggestions.

Hamilton also struck a conciliatory tone and said he was still convinced he and Leclerc could co-exist in harmony at the team as joint number one drivers.

"I do, I do. We're going to figure it out," Hamilton said. "We're team-mates at the end of the day, and I think we always learn from these experiences, whilst maybe it doesn't necessarily look like it. But there will be learnings that we take from this difficult period.

"I still believe in everything we're building and working towards in the background. We came here with the goal of taking Ferrari back to the top."

He added: "You learn really through the hardest times. And these are definitely very, very challenging times for Fred and Chares and I. But think these are the moments that you really learn and grow closer together through conversation and communicating and having those sit-downs."

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Hamilton revealed he and Leclerc have gone through every corner and every incident between the pair this year, which also included a clash at Monza. But the seven-time world champion also acknowledged every incident is different and dynamic, so it's not as simple as imposing strict racing rules. Instead, he suggested that he and Leclerc have to use their instinct while keeping the team's interests in the back of their minds.

"You can never cover everything, because every scenario is different," Hamilton explained.

"But you can definitely go through every single race, corner by corner, and discuss things, which Charles and I have.

"But there's always going to be something new that you maybe haven't foreseen. You also have to use your instinct, and at the core you always have to have the team. Speaking for myself, when I'm driving, when I'm attacking, whoever it is on track, I'm always thinking: 'OK, how is this going to impact everybody behind me, team-wise?' So, I really do try to be as responsible as I can, and make the best decision when I am attacking, I think."

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