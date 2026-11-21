Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas
Just as in Brazil, the RB22 did not feel right for Verstappen. The Dutchman cannot reveal sensitive information, but suggests Red Bull may not be able to resolve the issue this year
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 8:52 AM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
Thanks to Kimi Antonelli's grid penalty, Max Verstappen will start Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, but that is not necessarily a reason for the Dutchman to be satisfied.
Yes, Red Bull has made significant progress with its power unit on energy-poor circuits and, following the balance problems during free practice, the team also managed to make effective set-up changes, but the feeling behind the wheel was still not what Verstappen believes it should be.
“Already since Brazil I have some weird issues in the car and that continued this weekend. I'm just trying to get my head around how to deal with that for the remainder of the weekend,” Verstappen said.
"That didn't make things easy in FP3, but I think in qualifying we managed to make it work."
When Verstappen was asked during the press conference whether he could elaborate on those “weird issues”, he responded firmly: "No."
Nevertheless, the subject naturally came up again during his subsequent Dutch media session in the paddock. Verstappen was still unable to go into detail, but did shed a little more light on the situation.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images
"It's not a balance problem, I can tell you that. There's simply something wrong with the car, but we can't fix it right now," the Red Bull driver said when asked about the issue by Motorsport.com.
"We know where the problem is coming from, but we can't solve it. It's now the second weekend in a row that it's been like this, but I can't say too much about it."
On the face of it, the issue appeared to emerge during the race in Brazil. After all, Verstappen reported that the car felt very different during the second and third stints compared to the opening stint, but the Dutchman clarified that the problem had actually been troubling him for longer.
"It suddenly appeared in Brazil, yes, but that was already before the race. I had problems there throughout the entire weekend."
The four-time world champion clarified that it is different from the 'car degradation' he complained about at circuits including Monza. Back then, the car would deteriorate over the course of a session, whereas this time the issue is more fundamental. According to Verstappen, it is mainly related to the feeling through the steering wheel.
"It's something completely different from car degradation, but the feeling is simply not how I want it to be. I can't say much more about it, because otherwise I'll start explaining things that I don't want to give away."
Following the introduction of Red Bull's Baku upgrade, Verstappen said he had gained more confidence in the car and could therefore attack the corners more aggressively, but that has become more difficult because of this issue.
"In certain places that's less the case now, yes. It doesn't matter what type of corner it is, either. The problem is simply there everywhere. I just have to try to adapt, but that's not easy."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Finally, Verstappen made it clear that team-mate Isack Hadjar is not experiencing the same problem.
"No, apparently it's only on my side. It's not dangerous, but it's just not pleasant for me to drive. We just have to try to solve it. It had been working well for a very long time, but suddenly it wasn't in Brazil, and it isn't here either."
Read Also:
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