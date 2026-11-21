Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas

Just as in Brazil, the RB22 did not feel right for Verstappen. The Dutchman cannot reveal sensitive information, but suggests Red Bull may not be able to resolve the issue this year

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 8:52 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Thanks to Kimi Antonelli's grid penalty, Max Verstappen will start Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, but that is not necessarily a reason for the Dutchman to be satisfied.

Yes, Red Bull has made significant progress with its power unit on energy-poor circuits and, following the balance problems during free practice, the team also managed to make effective set-up changes, but the feeling behind the wheel was still not what Verstappen believes it should be.

“Already since Brazil I have some weird issues in the car and that continued this weekend. I'm just trying to get my head around how to deal with that for the remainder of the weekend,” Verstappen said.

"That didn't make things easy in FP3, but I think in qualifying we managed to make it work."

When Verstappen was asked during the press conference whether he could elaborate on those “weird issues”, he responded firmly: "No."

Nevertheless, the subject naturally came up again during his subsequent Dutch media session in the paddock. Verstappen was still unable to go into detail, but did shed a little more light on the situation.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images

"It's not a balance problem, I can tell you that. There's simply something wrong with the car, but we can't fix it right now," the Red Bull driver said when asked about the issue by Motorsport.com.

"We know where the problem is coming from, but we can't solve it. It's now the second weekend in a row that it's been like this, but I can't say too much about it."

On the face of it, the issue appeared to emerge during the race in Brazil. After all, Verstappen reported that the car felt very different during the second and third stints compared to the opening stint, but the Dutchman clarified that the problem had actually been troubling him for longer.

"It suddenly appeared in Brazil, yes, but that was already before the race. I had problems there throughout the entire weekend."

The four-time world champion clarified that it is different from the 'car degradation' he complained about at circuits including Monza. Back then, the car would deteriorate over the course of a session, whereas this time the issue is more fundamental. According to Verstappen, it is mainly related to the feeling through the steering wheel.

"It's something completely different from car degradation, but the feeling is simply not how I want it to be. I can't say much more about it, because otherwise I'll start explaining things that I don't want to give away."

Following the introduction of Red Bull's Baku upgrade, Verstappen said he had gained more confidence in the car and could therefore attack the corners more aggressively, but that has become more difficult because of this issue.

"In certain places that's less the case now, yes. It doesn't matter what type of corner it is, either. The problem is simply there everywhere. I just have to try to adapt, but that's not easy."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Finally, Verstappen made it clear that team-mate Isack Hadjar is not experiencing the same problem.

"No, apparently it's only on my side. It's not dangerous, but it's just not pleasant for me to drive. We just have to try to solve it. It had been working well for a very long time, but suddenly it wasn't in Brazil, and it isn't here either."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ronald Vording





Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Max Verstappen responds to George Russell after Vegas clash





Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system



Dakar



Dakar 20 h



Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years

More from

Max Verstappen





George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2 h



George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’





"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints





How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos

More from

Red Bull Racing





Max Verstappen on F1's WHOOP plan: "It's nobody's business, I don't even know my heart rate"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen on F1's WHOOP plan: "It's nobody's business, I don't even know my heart rate"





Max Verstappen: "If they let me write the rules, F1 wouldn’t be allowed in certain places"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen: "If they let me write the rules, F1 wouldn’t be allowed in certain places"





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Latest news





Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas





Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



23 min



Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying





“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency





Super Formula Suzuka: Kakunoshin Ohta secures title in dramatic fashion as Ayumu Iwasa wins Race 1



Super Formula



SF Super Formula



Suzuka II



1 h



Super Formula Suzuka: Kakunoshin Ohta secures title in dramatic fashion as Ayumu Iwasa wins Race 1

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe