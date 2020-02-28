Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Dutch GP / Breaking news

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Tickets
shares
comments
Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 8:16 PM

Red Bull will “take all precautions necessary” to avoid damaging a protected beach at Zandvoort after receiving permission to use it as a travel route for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Local officials in Zandvoort have given Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri the green light to use a two-mile stretch of beach within the Noordvoort reserve to avoid traffic delays en route to the circuit over the race weekend. The first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 is set to attract large crowd numbers amid significant local interest in Max Verstappen, creating the possibility for delays getting in and out of the track. 

The Noordvoort reserve is home to a number of seals and birds, resulting in protests from interest groups to prevent the F1 teams from using the beach as an alternative transit route. The beach is only to be used in the event of heavy traffic and no alternative travel options, such as using a helicopter, being available, with restrictions on the cars and speeds also set to be put in place.

Protests have come from environmental protection groups such as the Netherlands Bird Protection Association – who say the reserve risks “being violated” – and the Foundation for Dune Conservation.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said no firm decision had been yet been taken by the team on how it would get into Zandvoort, but stressed precautions would be taken as needed. 

“At the moment, I don’t think we have a clear plan in place in terms of how we’re going to get to the track, whether we’re walking in,” Horner said. “One thing for sure is that we know it’s going to be a very busy race. We know that half of Holland is going to be there that weekend.

“But of course we’ll take all precautions necessary to make sure everybody gets to the circuit safely, timely, and without causing any damage or disturbance.” 

Read Also:

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been an advocate for protecting the environment, but said the actions of other teams was “not really my business”.

“I went there when I was 18 years old, and I didn’t use the beach. I really don’t know what to say,” Hamilton said.

“If you’re using an electric scooter on those pumped-up tyres driving over the beach, I don’t see how that’s a terrible thing. But I don’t know if they will be on electric scooters.”

Next article
Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era

Previous article

Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Dutch GP Tickets
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

2
Supercars

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

3
Formula 1

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

5
Formula 1

Bottas fastest as 2020 pre-season testing ends

3h

Latest videos

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Latest news

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger
F1

Red Bull’s Dutch GP beach plan facing environmentalist anger

Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era
F1

Hamilton demands "better tyres" for F1's new era

Bottas fastest as 2020 pre-season testing ends
F1

Bottas fastest as 2020 pre-season testing ends

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine
F1

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

Ferrari wants F1 assurances over coronavirus threat
F1

Ferrari wants F1 assurances over coronavirus threat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.