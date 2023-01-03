Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ferrari set to hit weight targets with 2023 F1 car Next / How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test
Formula 1 News

Verstappen doesn't know why he crashes with Hamilton so often

Max Verstappen says he cannot understand why he and Lewis Hamilton have repeatedly crashed into each other during the last two Formula 1 seasons.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Verstappen doesn't know why he crashes with Hamilton so often

The pair have clashed five times, a list including multiple incidents in the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, since the start of 2021 in their closely-fought and controversial title battle season at the end of F1’s previous rules cycle and the conclusion of last season.

Most of the incidents occurred during 2021, but at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which Verstappen had dominated while Hamilton was largely absent from the lead fight due to the deficiencies of the Mercedes W13, they crashed again at the Brazilian GP eventually won by George Russell.

This was nearly a year since their last clash, with Verstappen then going on to have clean repeated battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Russell, although he did utilise questionable tactics defending against Haas’s Mick Schumacher late in the 2022 British GP as he drove a car hobbled by floor damage.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Verstappen was asked if it was accurate to describe his racing style as "uncompromising", but particularly with Hamilton given their run of incidents.

The Red Bull driver replied: “Well, I have to be careful what I’m saying here, but with everyone I’ve been fighting this year, it’s been really hard, aggressive battles and we never really came together.

“Somehow, with Lewis it’s a different story. And I honestly don’t understand.

“Like, this year, ok we haven’t really had a lot of battles. But Brazil we got together – it was not my intention [that we crashed]. I got the blame for it, which I didn’t find fair.

“If it would’ve been more of a racing incident that I could live with.

“But… I don’t understand. Maybe it’s just a generation thing – that we understand each other better, we are racing nicer to each other. I don’t get it.

“But I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different to Lewis or to the other drivers in terms of how we’re racing.

“Because the day before with George [in the Interlagos sprint race where Russell attacked and passed Verstappen], we were having an incredible [fight] – closing the door, defending, out-braking each other.

“That was a lot of fun and I was trying to do the same in the main race – having that kind of battle. But, unfortunately we couldn’t get it to work.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Outlining why he feels he needs to be careful discussing the topic of racing Hamilton, Verstappen said: “Because in England this can very quickly be received as criticism. And then I’m being called out on it.

“I always respect Lewis a lot for what he has achieved in the sport, but that’s why I don’t really understand why we cannot really race like I’ve been doing with the others.

“Of course, everyone is different in their approach. I know that Charles is a bit different to George, or to Carlos [Sainz] or to Checo [Perez], or whoever.

“I do have to be a little bit more careful with that because immediately it’s really taken as criticism. And then people start to hate on you. Well, that’s not my intention.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari set to hit weight targets with 2023 F1 car
Previous article

Ferrari set to hit weight targets with 2023 F1 car
Next article

How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test

How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen
Formula 1

Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction
Formula 1

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime
Formula 1

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

Latest news

Alpine reveals launch date for A523 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine reveals launch date for A523 Formula 1 car

Alpine has revealed the launch date for its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2023 season, which will be known as the A523.

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah extends lead as Loeb beats Peterhansel to Stage 4 win
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah extends lead as Loeb beats Peterhansel to Stage 4 win

Nasser Al-Attiyah has opened up his Dakar Rally lead to over 18 minutes, while Sebastien Loeb fought back from a nightmare start to the event to win stage 4.

137 penalties highlights F1’s engine challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

137 penalties highlights F1’s engine challenge

Ever since Formula 1 introduced a limit on power unit components drivers could use, grid penalties have been part and parcel of each season.

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

‘Heart surgery while running a marathon’: The challenge facing Williams’ next F1 boss

As the Formula 1 team principal merry-go-round unfolded in the final throes of 2022, one chair at the top table was left unclaimed heading into the new year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.