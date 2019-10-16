Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder

shares
comments
Vettel: Ferrari needs to work better, not harder
By:
Oct 16, 2019, 12:54 PM

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari needs to work better rather than harder if it is to make the step and end Mercedes' title dominance in Formula 1.

After a Japanese GP weekend where Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas helped Mercedes seal its sixth consecutive constructors' championship, Vettel thinks the key aspect Ferrari needs to focus on is ensuring it always performs at its best.

"I don't think we're lacking anything," said Vettel. "I think we just need to work better.

"I think we are very committed, working very hard but it's not yet on the level that can be achieved.

"Obviously Mercedes have shown that in the last years that you can do better and they've been able to maintain that. I think we are not in that position."

Read Also:

Vettel said that Ferrari needs to concentrate on overcoming its obvious deficits so it can hit the ground running next year.

"There's still room for improvement," he said. "It doesn't start in Mexico - next year.

"Next year starts next year so whatever we can learn this year, I think we've learned a lot about our car, the weaknesses. We've improved it but we're still not there so… We've had a strong couple of races but overall I think we're still a little bit behind."

And Vettel is clear that Ferrari has no room for weaknesses in any aspect of its performance if it is going to take on a team that is as strong as Mercedes.

"Obviously you can't see what they are doing but I think from the outside they are very close to perfection every time they go out on track," he said. "So very consistent, very little mistakes. That's certainly also part of what makes them so strong.

"If you clinch the constructors title with four races to go there's a lot of things you do better than all the others. If you go into detail then you can argue what their car is maybe doing better than ours but I don't think that's the point overall. It's a team effort

"As I said, I think we do have the ingredients, we do have the commitment, we do have the intelligence but we just need to do it better.

"It's a lot of small things; it's not one thing that we need to improve, it's a lot of small things that we need to do better, every single one of us and that's the only way that we can try and step up. Hopefully they get a bit bored. We will see what happens."

Next article
Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

Previous article

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

Next article

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula E

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty

2
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

3
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United nearing 2020 driver decision

4
Supercars

Supercars explains Garry Rogers Motorsport snub

5
Supercars

Pye hospitalised with illness

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Ricciardo welcomes Toro Rosso pressure in F1 finale
F1

Ricciardo welcomes Toro Rosso pressure in F1 finale

Sainz relishing McLaren continuity after "weird" end at Renault
F1

Sainz relishing McLaren continuity after "weird" end at Renault

How F1 wasted months on a product it may never use
F1

How F1 wasted months on a product it may never use

FIA admits 2020 tyre choice process "not perfect"
F1

FIA admits 2020 tyre choice process "not perfect"

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull
F1

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.