Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest Next / Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

By:

Aston Martin is hopeful that Sebastian Vettel will make it back out for second practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, despite his morning engine dramas.

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

Vettel triggered a lengthy stoppage to first practice at Zandvoort on Friday when his car came to a halt near the pit lane exit.

The German feared that the issue could trigger a car fire, so rushed to a nearby marshal’s post to grab an extinguisher.

But despite his car appearing to be okay, concerns that it had gone in to a ‘live’ state due to a problem with its energy recovery systems prompted a careful intervention so it could be recovered.

With team personnel being aided by specially protected track officials, it took 37 minutes of red flag for the Aston Martin to be returned back to the pits and the session restarted.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer suggested that the cause of the problem was a simple engine failure, and said the outfit was swapping out his practice unit so Vettel could run again in afternoon practice

“We don't have the root cause yet but he reported an engine failure,” said Szafnauer. “We asked him to pull over near a marshal stand, just in case there was a fire. It's routine for us to do so when we have an engine failure.

“That's exactly what he did, but he then also anticipated himself that there may be a potential for a fire, which is why he got the fire extinguisher from the marshals.

“We don't know the root cause yet, like I said. I think the first order of importance is to change the engine so we can get running in free practice two.”

Read Also:

Drivers normally run older engines in Friday practice, so they can keep their fresher units for when the power demands increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Aston Martin will be moving Vettel on to one of the two other powerunits in his pool.

Vettel has already introduced his third and final powerunit of the season, so any extra engine required before the end of the campaign would trigger a grid penalty. 

shares
comments

Related video

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Previous article

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Next article

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

3
Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

4
Supercars

Clipsal: WPS Racing Friday report

5
MotoGP

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid

Latest news
Live: Follow Dutch GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Dutch GP practice as it happens

6m
Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

28m
Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

33m
Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

1 h
Dutch GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

1 h
Latest videos
Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
1 h

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Stewart: 06:30
Formula 1
2 h

Stewart: "Verstappen would have died in my time"

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP 01:57
Formula 1
2 h

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022

Grand Prix Greats - Dutch Grand Prix repeat winners 02:02
Formula 1
16 h

Grand Prix Greats - Dutch Grand Prix repeat winners

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag Belgian GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds Dutch GP
Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary setback
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Aston Martin plans to bounce back from Hungary setback

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Clipsal: WPS Racing Friday report
Supercars Supercars

Clipsal: WPS Racing Friday report

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid
MotoGP MotoGP

Gallery: The full 2018 MotoGP grid

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow Dutch GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Dutch GP practice as it happens

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel set to return in Zandvoort FP2 after engine failure

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.