Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
18 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

shares
comments
Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff
By:

Toto Wolff called Lewis Hamilton's performance in Formula 1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix "extra-terrestrial" after the Mercedes driver took pole position by over half a second.

Hamilton charged to the 93rd pole position of his F1 career after dominating all three stages of qualifying at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, beating teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.511 seconds in Q3.

It continued Hamilton's impressive form at the start of the 2020 season, with the six-time world champion already enjoying a 37-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship.

Bottas is a further six points behind in the standings, but Mercedes team boss Wolff did not feel there has been a psychological shift that explained the gap between his two drivers.

"No, I don't think it has any psychological reason for the gap today," Wolff said.

"Valtteri struggled with the set-up, particularly in Q3. You can see that on the data, there is just a little bit more sliding exiting the corners, and that obviously adds up.

"That makes a difference, but I don't want to downplay or diminish anything of Lewis's performance, which was extra-terrestrial today, again.

"On these fast, traditional circuits, he's just in a league of his own."

Read Also:

Hamilton said after qualifying that he had struggled to regain focus on Saturday after learning of the death of black actor Chadwick Boseman earlier in the day.

Hamilton dedicated his charge to pole position to Boseman, and made the 'Wakanda Forever' salute made famous in the Black Panther film upon getting out of the car.

Wolff felt that much of the adversity and challenges Hamilton had faced through 2020 to date had only spurred him on to channel his energy into his on-track performances.

"Like many other high performance people, we function well on adversity, and why I can relate to it is [because] we have discussed it," Wolff said.

"We're all a little bit similar. The more that's being thrown at you, the better you get.

"We definitely see that with Lewis this season, with all the craziness that happens in the world, and all these tragedies.

"He has certainly been driven by these circumstances to provide his answers to what's happening in the world."

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Previous article

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Next article

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Pablo Elizalde

Trending Today

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works
General General / Breaking news

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

Pikes Peak TV schedule
Hillclimb Hillclimb / News

Pikes Peak TV schedule

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

Latest news

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Trending

1
General

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

2
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak TV schedule

3
Formula 1

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

36m
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

50m
5
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

Latest news

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race
Formula 1

Williams "hopeful" of fighting Ferrari in race

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff
Formula 1

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Albon welcomes "more predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage
Formula 1

Hamilton "just wanted clean air" despite tow advantage

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
38m

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.