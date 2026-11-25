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Zak Brown rules out McLaren engine programme for F1 2030

The British marque is currently a Mercedes customer squad

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 1:15 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Zak Brown has ruled out a factory engine programme for the 2030 Formula 1 campaign as McLaren is “very happy” with its Mercedes partnership.

The British marque has been a Mercedes customer since 2021 and has enjoyed vast success in that period, winning two constructors’ titles (2024, 2025), a drivers’ championship (2025) and 24 grands prix.

But F1 is set for its next engine change in 2030 by introducing turbocharged, 2.1-litre V8 power units to replace the current ones that only came in this year, yet have proven to be contentious.

Brown said at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix: “It's something we've looked at in the past, but we're very happy with HPP.

“I think we've proven that we can win championships with them, so we don't have any intention to have anything in the back of our car other than a Mercedes.”

The question was prompted by McLaren’s struggles with its Mercedes engine this season that at one point caused the relationship between both manufacturers to come under strain.

Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

It came after there was a knowledge gap on the more complex engine between the factory and customer outfit, with McLaren struggling to exploit the maximum from its Mercedes power unit.

So the British outfit did at least explore the idea of becoming its own manufacturer, especially when a move to a cheaper formula is more feasible, but McLaren has enjoyed a stronger second half of 2026 with three wins.

"It's been a challenging season, I think, for the entire grid with these power units,” added the McLaren Racing CEO, whose squad is fourth in the standings and 235 points behind champions Mercedes.

“So we've been working with Mercedes for quite some time. They've been an awesome partner.

“We've had some issues on track, they've had some issues on track. I think every team has had issues on track, but we've got a great working relationship.

“Very confident we get the same specification. That's what the regulations are, and, you know, we're winning races. We won last weekend, so yeah, we're happy.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Brown’s comments did, however, come before Motorsport.com revealed F1’s plans to shift towards two power unit supplies per manufacturer come 2030 - including the factory team.

So that would leave just one customer squad per engine and with McLaren, Alpine and Williams all Mercedes customers, it will potentially cause political intrigue throughout the paddock.

Considering Ferrari will also have a customer team for then (Haas), plus Red Bull (Racing Bulls), it leaves potential options of Audi, Honda and Cadillac’s General Motors.

Nevertheless, Brown is “very, very excited” for the engine change in 2030, which has been brought forward by a year following joint efforts from F1, its manufacturers and the FIA.

“I think now it's about kind of dotting the i's and crossing the t's,” he added. “If you look at what the FIA has done, they've announced full-time stewards.

“So, they are very proactive, they move quick, they do what they say they're going to do. I think the sport's never been healthier. I think the competition is amazing.

“So, I've got a lot of confidence in the future of the sport. Where it is today is great. I'm excited for the new engines, I think everyone will be.

“But I think there's a lot more also going on to continue to evolve the sport. So, I think between the FIA and Formula 1, they're doing a great job.”

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