Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured" Next / Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format

By:
, News editor

FIA Formula 2 title contender Guanyu Zhou admits he’s unsure whether “qualifying on pole or P10” is the best strategy for this season following the category’s weekend format shake-up.

shares
comments
F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format

For 2021, Formula 1 feeder series F2 and FIA Formula 3 will operate a new format featuring three races and a vastly changed qualifying system designed to spice up the action.

F2 drivers will contest two 120km (45 minutes) sprint races on Saturday followed by a Sunday feature race of 170km in distance within a one-hour timeframe. F3 will adopt a system of three identical 40-minute races.

The grid for the opening sprint race will see the top 10 in Friday’s qualifying session inverted, with the pole position winner starting from 10th. The pole winner will however claim a bonus four points as per last year’s regulations. 

A reversed top 10 of the results from the first sprint race set the grid for the second sprint race, while the results of Friday’s qualifying session forms the grid for Sunday’s feature race.

The top eight in the sprint races will be awarded points using the (15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1) sliding scale, while the Formula 1 points system will be in use for the feature race. 

The changes have been dubbed “interesting” by many in the paddock with drivers admitting that an increased use of strategy will be required to achieve the best results.

“My point of view is that it is going to be quite interesting for the people watching and for us it will be a little bit more stressful. You will definitely have to have no mistakes and try to finish in the top 10,” said Zhou, who stays with the UNI-Virtuosi team for 2021.

“I’m still not sure if qualifying pole is better or qualifying P10, but I will be going for the extra four points for pole.

“I think from my point of view it will make the championship more compact and close in terms of points especially when we are heading to Monaco or the city tracks. 

“You couldn’t really afford to have a bad qualifying and having technical issues in one of the races means you are out of the points or in a bad starting position.”

Read Also:

Although the format presents a new challenge for the drivers, Prema F2 rookie and reigning F3 champion Oscar Piastri believes the rules will continue to benefit those who qualify well.

“To be honest I think for qualifying it doesn’t change anything regardless of how the reverse grids are going to work. You are still going to want to be on pole position,” said Piastri.

“Obviously the feature race is still worth more points and you get four points for pole as well. 

“I think it is interesting the way they have done it especially the first race. I think if you do qualify up the front, especially on pole, keeping out of trouble for Race 1 and then get the reverse pole for Race 2, so you have two races starting up the front, is going to be massively important. 

“I think it still works to the advantage of people that can qualify well. I think it should be pretty exciting.”

ART Grand Prix driver Christian Lundgaard says the new weekend format will feel “weird” but says the rules could bring the midfield teams more into the fight for points.

“I think it’s going to be a weird weekend doing practice, doing quali and then basically start the opposite if you are in the top 10,” said Lundgaard. 

“It opens up opportunities for the midfield teams to get in and have a chance of winning, but it also shows if a driver is consistent, which is what I have been missing in the previous years. 

“If you are in the top three, top five every race you will be able to score good points and you will come out in a decent position towards the end of the season.”

The new F2 format will make its debut at the season opening round in Bahrain on March 26-28.

Related video

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

Previous article

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

Next article

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates
Formula 1

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Feb 22, 2021
Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season
F2

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season

Feb 22, 2021
F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format
F2

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format

Feb 21, 2021
Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"
F2

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

Feb 16, 2021
Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine
F2

Zhou is China's only F1 hope for 15 years - Alpine

Feb 14, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps
Video Inside
Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad
BTCC / Breaking news

Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019
Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'? Prime

Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?

There's a driver on the 2019 Formula 2 grid that has shown plenty of promise over the years, but is still a step away from making it to the top level. But one current F1 rookie's journey to grand prix racing has given this underrated driver hope.

FIA F2
Jul 19, 2019

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Campos Racing affirms future is "already assured"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.