Formula E paddock holds a minute’s silence in Berlin

The construction worker, who died on Wednesday last week, was named as Helder Moreira.

Motorsport.com understands that he was part of the RS Project circuit design company that is contracted by the championship, and has also built the Rome and Santiago venues among others.

Drivers, team bosses, engineers, fellow construction workers, security guards, media representatives and catering staff assembled on the airfield apron on Tuesday evening, the day prior to the official resumption of the 2019-season.

The moment was broadcast live on the championship’s YouTube channel to mark FE’s new Positively Charged initiative, which has been launched in conjunction with the FIA Purpose Driven pledge.

The programmes have been set up with the aim of fighting systemic racism and prejudice to provide an equality of opportunity. Both will also work to reduce inner-city emissions by speeding up the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

FE anchor Vernon Kay said via voiceover: “United in our total rejection of the injustices of discrimination, and finally we want to take this moment to acknowledge and reflect on the tragic loss of one of our own – one of our dear friends Helder Moreira.”

In a video message, FIA president Jean Todt added: “I congratulate Formula E for its Positively Charged initiative, which joins the FIA Purpose Driven movement to accelerate motorsport’s positive contribution to society.”

Those present in Berlin stood socially distanced and held their phone torch in the air as they marked the “common humanity… and desire to drive positive change.”

As an extension, FE will also launch a Positive Future programme for its seventh season in 2020-21.