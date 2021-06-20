Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

By:

Lucas di Grassi says victory at the head of an Audi 1-2 in Puebla underlines his frustration that the manufacturer will quit Formula E at the end of the season.

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

The 2016-17 champion claimed the win when on-the-road victor Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified after Porsche failed to specify its tyre allocation on the car’s technical passport.

Di Grassi had lined up eighth but charged to second place ahead of teammate Rene Rast.

It marked a maiden win for the Audi e-tron FE07, which uses the first powertrain developed in-house by the marque - with previous iterations led by technical partner Schaeffler.

With Audi, and BMW, set to exit Formula E at the close of the campaign, di Grassi reckoned the potential for the promising powertrain to go undeveloped left him ‘very frustrated’.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the win in Mexico, his and the team’s first triumph since Berlin in 2019, was somewhat bittersweet, the Brazilian said: “To be fully honest with you, it's very frustrating that Audi is leaving this season.

“If Audi would have left next season, season eight, I would understand because it's the same powertrain.

“We worked so hard in season five and six to develop a new powertrain. This is the first powertrain that was fully developed by Audi from scratch in-house.

“We did a lot of work, we put a lot of effort and we developed a winning car.

“For Audi to leave, considering that next year will be exactly the same powertrain and we'll have a winning powertrain again, it's very frustrating.”

Read Also:

While customer team Envision Virgin Racing will continue to use the FE07 machine through the 2021-22 campaign, the last of the Gen2 era, it will not receive factory upgrades.

Di Grassi added that the timing of Audi’s exit, during a period of rules stability, had also hampered his negotiation position to remain in the championship with a large portion of the drivers contracted until the advent of the Gen3 regulations in 2022-23.

“For me, it puts me in a very difficult situation. It’s a transition year.

“I have good offers for the next generation but most of the good teams are already tied with drivers for next season.

“So it was really, really unfortunate, but my future lies in Formula E. It makes no sense go anywhere else.”

When faced with the same question of a bittersweet sentiment, team principal Allan McNish told Motorsport.com: “We step away as a team, but the car doesn't because of EVR.

"But at the same time, we've got to try to make sure we execute these sort of days more often.

"If we do that, then it might be more sweet than bitter.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Previous article

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

15h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

4
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

46m
Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

2h
Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

3h
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2
Video Inside
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

14h
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan woes

16h
Latest videos
Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla 00:32
Formula E
3h

Formula E: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 at Puebla

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
7h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 8 | Puebla E-Prix Highlights

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race 00:28
Formula E
Jun 19, 2021

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is 00:40
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is "extreme by Formula E standards"

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling 02:07
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling

More from
Matt Kew
Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Lucas di Grassi More from
Lucas di Grassi
Di Grassi explains "worst" ever start to a Formula E season
Formula E

Di Grassi explains "worst" ever start to a Formula E season

Di Grassi: Formula E is “just made” for Monaco Monaco E-Prix
Formula E

Di Grassi: Formula E is “just made” for Monaco

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

More from
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE Rome E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to fail in Rome Rome E-Prix I
Formula E

Di Grassi: "No reason" for Audi to fail in Rome

Di Grassi wants to stay in Formula E after Audi exit
Formula E

Di Grassi wants to stay in Formula E after Audi exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Latest news

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla Formula E disqualification

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein disqualified, di Grassi leads Audi 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.