Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul ePrix
23 May
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
19 Jun
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City ePrix
10 Jul
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix I
24 Jul
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix II
25 Jul
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E

shares
comments
Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E
By:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Loic Duval believes the only reason drivers speak highly of Formula E is because they are paid to compete in the championship.

Duval competed in the first three seasons of Formula E during its Gen1 era with Dragon Racing, before departing the series after the 2016-17 campaign to race in the DTM with Audi.

Over the years, the French driver has accumulated experience in a wide variety of cars, including LMP1, DPi, Class One and Super Formula, and will race in the top category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year with JDC-Miller Motorsports.

But asked for his thoughts on Formula E, Duval said he doesn't find the series' all-electric cars enjoyable to drive - and questioned if Formula E is as good as the drivers who compete in the series make it look like.

"I don't like Formula E because for me the cars are not quick," said Duval. "And I'd like to say I like the locations they are doing, the format of the thing, I like the racing in the cities. 

"But I have been able to race, to do few years in Formula E, I have been able to get behind the steering. And behind the steering as a driver you don't enjoy as much as other cars with more power and grip. 

"Whichever driver is saying today that Formula E is great to drive, it's because he's in the championship and he gets paid for that, to race, so for sure he can't be against it. But it cannot be as much as enjoyable as an LMP car, as DTM car or SUPER GT car, that's for sure.

"Out of an electric car you can still have a lot of fun. If the package is made with a lot of grip and performance, for sure you can enjoy it big time."

Duval's opinion was rejected by fellow 2020 Audi DTM driver Rene Rast, who starred on his Formula E debut in the second round of the season in Berlin.

Rast, who has now been confirmed for Audi's final season in Formula E alongside Lucas di Grassi, said Formula E cars are fun to drive even if they are not as fast as a Class One car he's accustomed to from his four years in the DTM.

"I think every race car is fun to drive," said Rast. "If I put you in a race car like a Formula E car, you will enjoy it like crazy. But obviously if you drive a prototype car, downforce, power, Formula E car has something different. 

"But I have to say when it comes down to the race, the tyre and energy management, Formula E is a lot more strategy [oriented] in terms of driving for the drivers itself. You as a driver have so much influence on your race results. 

"For me personally it's a lot of fun because I'm somebody who analyses a lot of things in detail. I love it. Obviously, a Formula E car is slower, has no sound. That doesn't mean it's not fun to drive."

Related video

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes

Previous article

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Percat leading new young talent programme
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat leading new young talent programme

Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

Gallery: Dakar winners in cars since 1979
Dakar Dakar / Special feature

Gallery: Dakar winners in cars since 1979

Latest news

Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

41min
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

12h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Red Bull could build its own engine for next F1 regulations

Latest news

Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E
Formula E

Duval doubts sincerity of drivers' praise of Formula E

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes
Formula E

Formula E can supply F1 with drivers, engineers - Mercedes

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix postponed due to COVID-19 crisis

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Formula E

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.