Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"
Berlin E-Prix winner Mitch Evans believes the chaos in the Formula E event was “on another level” as drivers attempted to save energy during the race.
The Kiwi led a Jaguar Racing 1-2 at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit after team-mate Sam Bird made a last-lap overtake on polesitter Sebastien Buemi.
While Bird also started on the front-row, Evans missed out on the qualifying duels and started down in ninth but made steady progress in the 43-lap contest which included leading briefly at the midway point of the race.
With drivers attempting to save as much energy as possible in the slipstream, it meant the race featured a high number of overtakes which included eight different leaders and a change for the lead 23 times in total – both a new championship record.
Evans, who decisively jumped to the head of the field with four laps remaining after a late dive to the inside of Buemi at Turn 1, believes avoiding cars lifting off into the braking zones was tricky to manage.
“I knew if you started in the top 10 you were still within shot of a good result as we’ve seen in the past few races,” he said.
“I knew it was going to be chaos but that was on another level. To navigate yourself through some of the slow [cars], people backing up in front of you.
“That concertina effect, and then people not taking you out as well, people trying to overtake you where they’re not really meaning or wanting to and you’re doing the same as well. It was a bit extreme.”
Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Evans’ success in Germany means he has taken back-to-back wins after his victory in Sao Paulo last month. His latest win has moved him up to fourth overall in the standings and just 30 points behind championship leader Pascal Wehrlein.
The Porsche driver could only qualify 15th for his and the team’s home race, but the German made strong progress to sixth and was one of the last to use all of his Attack Mode activations, something which was not planned.
“Our goal must be to be better at qualifying, then the race pace is looking promising but P15 and P19 [for team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa] wasn’t good enough,” he said.
“Something happened in the last couple of laps, I’m not sure if I got the wrong information but I had to take another attack mode quite late in the race.”
Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race
Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash
Latest news
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test Koyama set for SUPER GT debut after clearing rookie test
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT Jeb Burton wins chaotic Talladega Xfinity race in OT
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car NASCAR "won't and can't get lazy" policing Next Gen car
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Ott Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.