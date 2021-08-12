Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
Formula E News

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

The secret to success in Formula E is not just about racing hard, it’s about managing energy to have the power available when it counts.

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Alex Lynn’s recent victory for Mahindra at the London E-Prix was, in part, thanks to the team’s hard work away from the track, improving the car’s efficiency and the ability for their drivers to optimise energy use through the race.

In the accompanying video, Mahindra’s engineers and driver Alexander Sims explain the lengths to which the team and its partners ZF and Shell have gone to create what they believe is one of the most energy-efficient cars on the grid.

Fight to the finish

Formula E has designed its E-Prix races to run longer than the range of the cars on the grid, challenging engineers to come up with new innovations to get the most out of the onboard battery.

At the end of a race, with the cars on the edge of their remaining usable energy, only the teams with the most efficient powertrain designs and the best energy strategies will have the reserves to stay in the battle and race to the flag.

Sims explains: “We could make the races shorter and drive flat out, but the whole point of Formula E is to focus on efficiency. Now, we go into races with a really positive outlook because we’ve got a nice package we understand how to use.

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“The powertrain itself is very efficient and we’re able to [drive] in a very efficient way. We lift off the accelerator pedal, at normally the highest speed sections, as that’s the most efficient way to save energy but not lose too much lap time.

“Then, going into the corners, we have a paddle on the back of the steering wheel, where we can activate regen. That will slow the car down whilst putting charge back into the battery to deploy that energy on the following straight.”

Energy gains

Formula E’s regulatory platform has allowed powertrain developers to explore greater motor speeds and source new materials. Mahindra has partnered with ZF and Shell to eke out those crucial extra fractions of a second.

The video also reveals the technical innovations underneath the bodywork, which have helped take the maximum power of Formula E cars from 200kW in its first year to the current 250kW peak in current qualifying trim.

One significant advance pioneered by ZF this season is a new transmission, which has been made even more efficient, with attention given to a new unique single drive gear design to further cut energy losses.

On Shell’s side, the development of a bespoke E-fluid – in place of traditional oil lubrication - has helped to protect parts of that transmission from wear but also to reduce internal friction, gaining crucial efficiency benefits.

Both these developments, tested at the cutting edge of Formula E, will eventually feed into the automotive industry, helping to improve the efficiency of road going vehicles as they become increasingly mainstream.

shares
comments
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Previous article

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

2
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

19 h
3
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

4
Midget

Kenyon book (review)

5
General

F1 2009 aerodynamics: Good, bad or ugly?

Latest news
Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

37m
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

5 h
Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Video Inside
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Aug 11, 2021
Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi Formula E team
Video Inside
Formula E

Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi Formula E team

Aug 10, 2021
Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for season finale
Formula E

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for season finale

Aug 9, 2021
Latest videos
What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
2 h

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out? 06:57
Formula E
Aug 11, 2021

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out?

Formula E: Porsche team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022 00:42
Formula E
Aug 11, 2021

Formula E: Porsche team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Formula E: Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi 00:38
Formula E
Aug 11, 2021

Formula E: Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi

Di Grassi proposes qualifying drag races to show 00:46
Formula E
Aug 6, 2021

Di Grassi proposes qualifying drag races to show "FE is faster than F1"

Trending Today

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

Kenyon book (review)
Midget Midget

Kenyon book (review)

F1 2009 aerodynamics: Good, bad or ugly?
General General

F1 2009 aerodynamics: Good, bad or ugly?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi Formula E team
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi linked to replacing Nato at Venturi Formula E team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.