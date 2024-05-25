Shanghai E-Prix: Evans wins with last-lap pass despite investigation

Evans and Pascal Wehrlein largely dominated the majority of the 29-lap race at the Shanghai International Circuit, each leading for large portions around the truncated grand prix layout.

Having taken the lead just past the halfway point, Wehrlein noticeably upped the pace and defended the position at various points around the lap, especially into the Turn 6 hairpin.

But locking up into Turn 6 on lap 23 allowed Evans to get a switchback on the exit which gave him the lead.

Just two laps later, Wehrlein was back to the front but only after cutting the Turn 11 left-hander through the final sequence of corners after running side-by-side with Evans.

Behind, Cassidy had steadily climbed up the order having dropped back from his starting position of 10th to save energy, and noticeably had 1-2% more than those in front of him.

Having moved into third with four laps remaining, Cassidy shadowed his Jaguar team-mate Evans, who began to heavily pressure Wehrlein into Turn 6 and through the following sweeping left and right bends.

Despite having more energy, Cassidy was told by his team to maintain position and defend Evans from the chasing pack, which included the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.

Heading onto the last lap, Evans swept to the outside through the long left of Turn 1 to take the lead from Wehrlein and the win on the road.

But the Kiwi was placed under investigation for the incident with Wehrlein when the latter cut the second last corner, with both drivers called to the stewards post-race.

Over two hours later, it was officially confirmed that no further action would be taken, meaning Evans keeps his second win of the year after his victory in Monaco.

While Evans was left to take the win, Cassidy launched a final assault on Wehrlein through the final right-left-right sequence of corners.

Cassidy moved to the inside of the left, where Wehrlein closed the door with the pair making contact and which left Cassidy with a damaged front wing.

As Wehrlein took second, championship leader Cassidy was only just able to hold the final podium spot from a charging Oliver Rowland.

The Nissan driver had surged up the order in the final laps, demoting da Costa and Dennis, the reigning champion the last of the leading runners to take his final Attack Mode late on.

Polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne claimed seventh, but like da Costa in fifth, remains under investigation for “pushing a driver off track”.

Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries claimed his first points of the season as the ex-Formula 1 driver enjoyed his best result of the year having even led briefly at one stage.

Envision’s Sebastien Buemi and DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 in a race that featured only one retirement and no safety cars.

Shanghai E-Prix - Race Results: