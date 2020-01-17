Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE

shares
comments
Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE
By:
Co-author: Federico Faturos
Jan 17, 2020, 8:23 PM

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne reckons the layout changes made to Santiago’s Park O’Higgins circuit have created “one of the most tricky corners” on the Formula E calendar.

The 1.42-mile venue in the Chilean capital underwent extensive revisions ahead of its second FE race, including the removal of a tight chicane along the long, sweeping left-handed Turn 8. This move follows the FIA and FE working together to eliminate the use such chicanes following a string of high-profile incidents during the 2018-19 campaign.

The flatout corner now leads into a blind 90-degree left-hander that features a change of surface from asphalt to concrete at the apex.

Vandoorne told Motorsport.com: “[For this year] we have the chicane removed, which will make it quite interesting. It’s going to be a super-long straight, super-high speed at the end, and [now] into one of the most tricky corners of the season.

“There’s a high lateral load [on the car], a lot of different Tarmac changes as well. It’s one of the most tricky ones, so qualifying – especially on the 250kW runs, the highest speed we get there – is a big challenge.”

Santiago ePrix track layout

Santiago ePrix track layout

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Attack mode

Attack mode

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images


Nissan e.dams driver and 2015-16 champion Sebastien Buemi added: “I like the fact that we got rid of the chicane. It wasn’t very nice, it was nearly impossible to overtake and was just an opportunity to create a red flag or something like this.

“[Turn 9] will be tough because you will arrive with a lot of speed and you need to slow down a lot. In terms of overtaking possibilities, I don’t think it’s going to be easy because if a guy closes the door you need to go on the outside – it’s is very difficult.”

The track’s opening sequence has also been altered, with Turns 1 and 2 swapping from an open double-apex right-hander to a near-90-degree left turn going into a long right-handed hairpin. Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird – who passed two cars through those turns on route to victory last year – believes the layout changes at that spot will reduce the potential for overtaking.

“The new reformatted 1-2, I think it’s taken away an overtaking opportunity,” Bird told the pre-event press conference.“But the way that they’ve opened the final corner has maybe given a potential overtaking zone into the final hairpin.”

Read Also:

The asphalt section of the circuit between Turns 2 and 8 has also been re-laid after the surface broke up in the hot temperatures last year.

When asked by Motorsport.com if this measure was enough to prevent a repeat, Buemi said: “They changed the asphalt, so normally it should be better. [Last year] it was good until it fell apart. They made the asphalt a little late so they didn’t have time to dry it properly and I think that’s why it broke up.

“Hopefully it’s not going to happen this year. They did a resurface and apparently used a different type of asphalt, so we’ll see if it changes again and if it stays together a bit longer.”

Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas

Related video

Next article
Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

Previous article

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
FP1 Starts in
13 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 17 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
FP2
Fri 17 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
QU
Fri 17 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
Race
Fri 17 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault "the main beneficiary" of F1's 2021 overhaul

2
Formula 1

Richards: F1 shot itself in foot with “foolish” hybrid rows

2h
3
Supercars

Supercars releases unsuccessful Bathurst pitch video

4
Porsche

Q&A with Porsche young gun Jordan Love

5
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

Latest videos

Santiago Fanboost Promo 00:43
Formula E

Santiago Fanboost Promo

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap 01:04
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Virtual Lap

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt 03:14
Formula E

Five years together: Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt

Driver's Eye trailer 00:22
Formula E

Driver's Eye trailer

Dragonball E Parody 01:12
Formula E

Dragonball E Parody

Latest news

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE
FE

Vandoorne: Chile boasts “one of the most tricky corners” in FE

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round
FE

Piquet-fronted Rio race could replace Santiago round

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate
FE

Podcast: Formula E leader Sims on attack mode debate

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?
FE

Podcast: Will Formula E’s Gen3 ideas actually work?

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing
FE

Santiago track altered for 2020 to boost racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.