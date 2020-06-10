ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Press release

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

shares
comments
ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Jun 10, 2020, 1:09 PM

A host of major broadcasters including ESPN in the USA and Eurosport pan Europe and pan Asia will televise the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, bringing the exhilarating combined world of motorsport and esports to a potential 400 million plus homes across the globe.

A special TV show covering this unique event will be produced live from Paris and will include an expert commentary team made up of nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and the 2013 FIA World Endurance Champion, Allan McNish. Also commentating on the virtual race will be endurance experts Martin Haven and Ben Constanduros plus pitlane reporter Hayley Edmonds.

The Americas 

With a quarter of the current F1 drivers plus renowned US-based teams such as Penske Motorsport as well as former IMSA and IndyCar Champions Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya set to compete at #LeMans24Virtual, leading sports enterprise ESPN will broadcast 12 hours of the race live on ESPN2, reaching millions of homes. American residents will also be able watch the full race live via the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Meanwhile, Discovery Velocity will air the whole race live in Canada plus REV - a 24/7 motorsports network – which will also follow the action live. South American stars Rubens Barrichello, Tony Kanaan and Pietro Fittipaldi, most of whom are domiciled in the USA, bring added interest to viewers across the world.  

ESPN is distributing the Le Mans 24 hour virtual race internationally via its authenticated digital platforms in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean and Australia and the Pacific Islands. 

Europe 

With names on the entry list such as Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Sebastien Buemi, Olivier Panis, Jan Magnussen and Stoffel Vandoorne, there are star names from across the continent taking part. Pan Europe, Eurosport will air the first 2.5 hours as it happens on linear channels, a further 2.5 hours in the evening with the final 5 hours also broadcast live. Eurosport Player will show the 24-hours of racing in its entirety for all customers in Europe. Eurosport is free to air in Germany and the DACH regions, with a potential reach of 72 million homes. Furthermore, Motorsport.tv’s OTT platform will also show the full race live as well as on linear TV in Russia. 

In France, fans have the option of tuning into Eurosport on TV, but they can also watch the virtual action via France TV’s OTT platform, which will show approximately six hours of the race live.  

With the addition of Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella to the Ferrari line-ups, fans in Italy can also tune in to the full 24 hours live from home on TV channel Sky Italia, the host broadcaster for F1 in the country. Interest is high in Denmark, and residents will be able to view the entire race live on sports broadcaster TV 2 while RTBF will show a special report in Belgium the day prior to the event. RTBF Auvio will show the race in full in Belgium. 

OTT platform ViaPlay will broadcast Le Mans Virtual live in its entirety across Sweden, Norway and Finland. Finally, free-air-broadcaster RTLwill show approximately 9 hours of the race live in the Netherlands, positive news for Dutch fans who will be eager to cheer on home driver, Max Verstappen. The race will also be shown in full on OTT platform, RTL GP. 

Asia 

Across the Asia Pacific region, Eurosport will broadcast the first two hours of the race on linear TV, 2.5 hours in the evening as well as the event’s closing two hours. Fans in Australia can tune into Eurosport with around six hours of the race expected to be shown live.  

Fans of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Brendon Hartley in New Zealand can watch on Sky as the channel will air the full 24 hours live, while J Sports in Japan will show the opening and closing 3.5 hours of the race live so viewers can follow the fortunes of Hartley’s Toyota teammates Kamui Kobayashi and Kenta Yamashita plus the host of other worldwide stars on the grid.  

ROW 

In India, residents can tune in via Sony Entertainment Television while the continent of Africa will be covered in a pan-regional deal thanks to SuperSport, which will show the race in its entirety.  

Online, the whole race can be followed on the FIA WEC / 24 Hours of Le Mans social channels and official App. 

All information on the event can also be found on 24virtual.lemansesports.com 

Next article
How seriously should Esports be taken?

Previous article

How seriously should Esports be taken?
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , Esports

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV line-up altered for return

2
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

56m
3
Formula 1

What was behind F1's latest engine technical directive push

4
Formula 1

Race of My Life: James Hunt on the 1975 Dutch GP

Latest videos

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5 02:00:00
Esports
1h

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5

W Series Esports League Teaser 00:33
Esports

W Series Esports League Teaser

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway 02:07
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Grand Finale Race 2 highlights 01:56
Esports

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Grand Finale Race 2 highlights

Latest news

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
eSpt

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

How seriously should Esports be taken?
eSpt

How seriously should Esports be taken?

Van Gisbergen clinches title despite late scare
eSpt

Van Gisbergen clinches title despite late scare

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries finale
eSpt

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries finale

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 10 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 10 schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.