Esports Preview

World eX heads to Nürburgring for esports finale

A two-lap sprint on the famous Nordschleife on November 23 will decide who wins the five-figure #RacingForTheClimate jackpot and which climate protection project will benefit from the five-figure sum.

The RCCO World eX Championship is more than just Esports Racing: The organizers of the world championship for virtual electric sports cars, led by DTM champion and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, combine exciting racing with a commitment to sustainability and climate protection. The #RacingForTheClimate show is also about the latest news and trends around sustainable mobility. And with every race lap, the #RacingForTheClimate jackpot is increased by 10 euros. In the first nine races, 12,710 euros have already been collected.

The world champion decides which climate protection project the jackpot goes to in the end. Former Formula One driver Bruno Senna, for example, has decided to support the “Carbon Neutral” program of the Brazilian company Natura. Risto Kappet from Romain Grosjean’s R8G Esports team has opted for the World Cleanup Day, which was initiated in his native Estonia. Team Biela Racing Team EURONICS would plant trees in Germany together with Planted. BS+COMPETITION would like to save zebras in Africa in keeping with the team’s logo. Martin Štefanko would support the Letcombe Brook project, a chalk bed stream which runs through part of the Williams Racing grounds at Grove in Oxfordshire. Lasse Sørensen would donate the prize money to the #wirfuerdieeifel campaign in aid of the flood victims near the Nürburgring.

In the all-important two-lap sprint on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, all drivers who have won one of the ten eX Prix with the 1,000 hp electric eX ZERO are eligible to start. So far, that's seven drivers from five different teams: the Dane Lasse Sørensen (TK9 E-SPEED), the US American Philippe Denes (BS+COMPETITION), Risto Kappet (R8G Esports) from Estonia, the Czech Martin Štefanko, the Brazilian Bruno Senna (both Williams Esports) and the two Germans Luca Kita and Nicolas Hillebrand (both Biela Racing Team EURONICS).

On November 23, there will be one last chance to secure a ticket for the grand finale at the AvD eX Prix of Germany on the Nürburgring sprint circuit known from the DTM. That could be decisive: Because in the subsequent two-lap sprint on the Nordschleife, those teams that are eligible to start with more than one car are likely to have a tactical advantage. So far, Williams Esports and Biela Racing Team EURONICS have qualified with two drivers each and could benefit from tactical slipstream games at the Döttinger Höhe. Pole position for the finale is already assured for the Dane Lasse Sørensen, who won the eX Prix at Silverstone, Sebring and Interlagos and is thus the only driver with one more victory to his credit.

Sørensen was the driver to beat, especially in the first half of the season. This also benefited the newly formed TK9 E-SPEED team of Le Mans record winner Tom Kristensen, which leads the teams’ standings and can only be caught by Williams Esports in the final round at the Nürburgring. The World eX teams’ standings are not about points either, but about wins and placings.

The AvD eX Prix of Germany can be watched live on motorsport.tv from 21:00 (CET) on November 23. For the first time, ran.de and esports.com will also be taking over the live stream of the virtual racing series.

Read Also:

Entry list for Round 10 (Nürburgring), including driver pairings for Level 1* (Qualifying)

Qualifying 1 (pro)71 Nicolas HILLEBRAND (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

Qualifying 2 (esports)27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

Qualifying 3 (pro)16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

Qualifying 4 (esports)31 Emily Jones (AUS) Esports Team WRT (esports)61 Luca Munro (GB) Wild Card (esports)

Qualifying 5 (pro)     62 Esteban Muth (B) Wild Card (pro)8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

Qualifying 6 (esports)11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

Qualifying 7 (pro)33 Henry Drury (GB) Patrick Long Esports (pro) 20 Yifei Ye (CN) Absolute Racing (pro) 

Qualifying 8 (esports)98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)9 Lasse Bak (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

Qualifying 9 (pro)89 Beitske Visser (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)15 Patric Niederhauser (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

Qualifying 10 (esports)28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

World eX drivers’ championship after 9 of 10 rounds:1st       #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro) 3 wins         2nd     #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports) 1 win3rd      #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports) 1 win4th      #89 Philippe Denes (USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro) 1 win5th      #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports) 1 win6th      #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro) 1 win7th      #71 Nicolas Hillebrand (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro) 1 win

World eX teams’ championship after 9 of 10 rounds:1st       TK9 E-SPEED 3 wins2nd     Williams Esports 2 wins3rd      Biela Racing Team EURONICS 2 wins4th      R8G Esports 1 win5th      BS+COMPETITION 1 win6th      Absolute Racing

