IMSA Sebring 12H: Castroneves leads opening practice
Acura Team Penske’s title aspirant Helio Castroneves grabbed fastest time in opening practice for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Sebring International Raceway.
Lapping the legendary 17-turn 3.74-mile airport course in 1min49.360sec, the #7 Acura ARX-05 edged Sebastien Bourdais’ JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R by just 0.035sec to earn top spot.
This pair were over 0.4sec clear of the field, but the competitive picture was blurred by a nine-minute-long red flag period caused by the need to recover the spun Performance Tech Motorsports LMP2 car of Patrick Byrne, leaving just five minutes on a crowded track for 31 cars to set a time.
Ex-IndyCar driver Matheus Leist made it two JDC-Miller Cadillacs in the top three, as he eclipsed the best time set by Ryan Briscoe in Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Caddy. Briscoe and Renger van der Zande, who are again partnered this weekend by six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, lie just two points behind Castroneves/Ricky Taylor in the IMSA DPi championship fight.
Felipe Nasr’s Action Express Racing Cadillac was fifth ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, while outgoing DPi champ Dane Cameron was eighth in the second Acura.
In LMP2, Simon Trummer’s PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry led Matt Bell’s Inter Europol car by one second.
The two Porsche 911 RSRs, in their final IMSA outing for the forseeable future, headed up GT Le Mans class, Fred Makowiecki 0.374sec faster than Laurens Vanthoor, who was a mere 0.021sec ahead of Connor De Phillippi’s BMW M8. The two Corvettes of Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor were 0.9 and 1.2sec off the ultimate pace, but this is likely unrepresentative.
The AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs were first and third in the hands of Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell, split by the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R of Pat Long.
Andrew Davis produced his customary fine job to slot the Audi R8 of Hardpoint Racing into fourth, a mere 0.02sec faster than Lawson Aschenbach’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz and 0.035sec ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.
The second session begins at 2.35pm local (Eastern) time.
Full results to come shortly
|cla
|num
|drivers
|class
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|7
| Hélio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|23
|1'49.360
|123.116
|2
|5
| Sebastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
Loïc Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|20
|1'49.395
|0.035
|0.035
|123.077
|3
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|1'49.828
|0.468
|0.433
|122.592
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|18
|1'49.934
|0.574
|0.106
|122.473
|5
|31
| Luiz Felipe Nasr
Luis Felipe Derani
Gabby Chaves
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|23
|1'49.957
|0.597
|0.023
|122.448
|6
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|20
|1'50.090
|0.730
|0.133
|122.300
|7
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|18
|1'50.126
|0.766
|0.036
|122.260
|8
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|20
|1'50.337
|0.977
|0.211
|122.026
|9
|52
|Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|23
|1'52.040
|2.680
|1.703
|120.171
|10
|51
| Jakub Smiechowski
Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|20
|1'53.026
|3.666
|0.986
|119.123
|11
|8
| John Farano
Mikkel Jensen
David Heinemeier Hansson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|22
|1'53.189
|3.829
|0.163
|118.951
|12
|38
| Don Yount
Patrick Byrne
Guy Cosmo
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|17
|1'55.217
|5.857
|2.028
|116.858
|13
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|20
|1'58.717
|9.357
|3.500
|113.413
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Neel Jani
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|22
|1'59.091
|9.731
|0.374
|113.056
|15
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|13
|1'59.112
|9.752
|0.021
|113.036
|16
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fässler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|22
|1'59.617
|10.257
|0.505
|112.559
|17
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nicky Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|16
|1'59.941
|10.581
|0.324
|112.255
|18
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|21
|2'00.429
|11.069
|0.488
|111.800
|19
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|18
|2'02.961
|13.601
|2.532
|109.498
|20
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|19
|2'03.288
|13.928
|0.327
|109.208
|21
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Michael de Quesada
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|20
|2'03.382
|14.022
|0.094
|109.125
|22
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Andrew Davis
Pierre Kaffer
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|2'03.418
|14.058
|0.036
|109.093
|23
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|19
|2'03.438
|14.078
|0.020
|109.075
|24
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|19
|2'03.473
|14.113
|0.035
|109.044
|25
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|19
|2'03.611
|14.251
|0.138
|108.922
|26
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|19
|2'03.651
|14.291
|0.040
|108.887
|27
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|19
|2'03.730
|14.370
|0.079
|108.818
|28
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matthew McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|2'03.748
|14.388
|0.018
|108.802
|29
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|18
|2'03.949
|14.589
|0.201
|108.625
|30
|57
| Trent Hindman
Mikhail Goikhberg
Joey Hand
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|2'04.069
|14.709
|0.120
|108.520
|31
|96
| Nick Yelloly
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|16
|2'05.159
|15.799
|1.090
|107.575
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring 12 Hours
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez