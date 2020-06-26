IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen event, has been brought forward one month to be held on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6 and as usual it will feature all four championship classes.

The GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes will remain in the Northeast through the following weekend, moving to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut for the 2hr 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix on Sept. 11-12.

Then WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will now host the penultimate round of the season, the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, with all four classes on Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

“These revisions to our 2020 schedules put all of IMSA’s stakeholders in the best possible position for success,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “They are also the result of the ongoing spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners.

“Moving our Northeastern events into September should pay dividends from the standpoint of weather. WeatherTech Raceway on Halloween weekend also has the potential to be spectacular and will set the stage for a thrilling conclusion at Sebring.”

Meanwhile, the 2hr40min race at Sebring has gained Cadillac as a title sponsor and will be shown live on NBCSN at 5.30pm ET. Next week’s Daytona race, the WeatherTech 240, will also be live on NBCSN, coverage beginning at 6pm ET.

Doonan commented: “Prime time, Saturday night windows on NBCSN are extremely valuable and provide all IMSA stakeholders with an opportunity to showcase our sport to a significant audience.”

Revised 2020 IMSA schedule

January 25/26 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

July 3-4 Daytona (DPi, GTLM, GTD)

July 17-18 Sebring

July 31-August 2 Road America

August 21-23 Virginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD only)

September 3-6 Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Sept. 11-12 Lime Rock Park (GTLM, GTD)

Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio (DPi, GTLM, GTD)

Oct.14-17 Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Laguna Seca (GTLM, GTD only)

November 11-14 Sebring 12 Hours