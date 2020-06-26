Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

shares
comments
IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship
By:
Jun 26, 2020, 3:23 PM

The tentative schedule for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s has been further revised and firmed up, with date changes for three of the rounds.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen event, has been brought forward one month to be held on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6 and as usual it will feature all four championship classes.

The GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes will remain in the Northeast through the following weekend, moving to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut for the 2hr 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix on Sept. 11-12.

Then WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will now host the penultimate round of the season, the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, with all four classes on Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

“These revisions to our 2020 schedules put all of IMSA’s stakeholders in the best possible position for success,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “They are also the result of the ongoing spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners.

“Moving our Northeastern events into September should pay dividends from the standpoint of weather. WeatherTech Raceway on Halloween weekend also has the potential to be spectacular and will set the stage for a thrilling conclusion at Sebring.”

Meanwhile, the 2hr40min race at Sebring has gained Cadillac as a title sponsor and will be shown live on NBCSN at 5.30pm ET. Next week’s Daytona race, the WeatherTech 240, will also be live on NBCSN, coverage beginning at 6pm ET.

Doonan commented: “Prime time, Saturday night windows on NBCSN are extremely valuable and provide all IMSA stakeholders with an opportunity to showcase our sport to a significant audience.”

Revised 2020 IMSA schedule

January 25/26 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona 
July 3-4 Daytona (DPi, GTLM, GTD)
July 17-18 Sebring 
July 31-August 2 Road America 
August 21-23 Virginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD only)
September 3-6 Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Sept. 11-12 Lime Rock Park (GTLM, GTD)
Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio (DPi, GTLM, GTD)
Oct.14-17 Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta
Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Laguna Seca (GTLM, GTD only)
November 11-14 Sebring 12 Hours 

Next article
Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

Previous article

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

trending Today

Supercars explains 2021 backflip
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars explains 2021 backflip

Latest news

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship
IMSA / IMSA
1h

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic
IMSA / IMSA
3h

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs
IMSA / IMSA

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan
IMSA / IMSA

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

2
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship
IMSA

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic
IMSA

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs
IMSA

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan
IMSA

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan

Chase and AIM Vasser Sullivan split after two races
IMSA

Chase and AIM Vasser Sullivan split after two races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.