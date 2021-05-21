Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Honda dominates first half of Fast Friday

By:

HPD Honda-powered cars have sprung to prominence at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the BorgWarner twin-turbos have been turned up to 1.5-bar boost.

Thirteen of the fastest 17 cars over a single flying lap are Hondas, while without the aid of a tow, only Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter of the Chevrolet contingent have appeared in the top dozen on the no-tow speed charts.

For what it’s worth, Ed Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan has turned the fastest lap of the day so far, but had the assistance of a tow – 231.569mph.

Top of the no-tow single laps is defending and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Racing on 231.379mph chased by two Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport and a second RLL car of Graham Rahal. Next up is a third Ganassi car of Tony Kanaan while Colton Herta sits seventh.

However, Indy 500 qualifying is unique in that qualifying is set by the best average over four laps, and by that parameter, Sato leads with 230.819 while VeeKay – who last year qualified fourth for Indy as a rookie – has excelled for Chevy with a 230.234mph.

There then follows seven Hondas – Dixon, Jones, Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing, Herta, Kanaan, Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) and Jack Harvey (MSR). Carpenter and his other teammate Conor Daly are 10th and 11th.

Currently, the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys is 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud in 14th, just ahead of rookie Scott McLaughlin and the Penske-prepared Paretta Autosport car of Simona de Silvestro, while Will Power and Josef Newgarden are outside the Top 20.

Teams are continuing to do their best to run without the aid of a tow despite the less than ideal conditions – 84degF ambient / 120degF track – in case they need to run in similar conditions come tomorrow in qualifying. The draw for the order in which the cars will set their first runs tomorrow – starting at 12 noon ET – will be held this evening.

Best 4-lap qualifying simulations after 3 hours

RANK

CAR NO.

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

FOUR-LAP MOCK AVERAGE (mph)

1

30

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Honda

230.819

2

21

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

230.234

3

9

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

230.181

4

18

Ed Jones

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

Honda

230.064

5

6

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

Honda

230.064

6

26

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport

Honda

230.047

7

48

Tony Kanaan

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

230.016

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

229.993

9

60

Jack Harvey

Meyer Shank Racing

Honda

229.946

10

20

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

229.895

11

10

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

229.633

12

25

Stefan Wilson

Andretti Autosport

Honda

229.479

13

3

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

Chevy

229.187

14

16

Simona De Silvestro

Paretta Autosport

Chevy

229.136

15

98

Marco Andretti

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

Honda

229.116

16

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

229.068

17

29

James Hinchcliffe

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Honda

228.854

18

1

JR Hildebrand

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

228.748

19

47

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevy

228.655

20

14

Sebastien Bourdais

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

228.581

21

22

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

Chevy

228.407

22

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Honda

228.395

23

4

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

227.780

24

24

Sage Karam

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Chevy

227.626

25

5

Pato O’Ward

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

227.461

26

27

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

227.439

27

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

227.016

28

59

Max Chilton

Carlin

Chevy

226.543

29

12

Will Power

Team Penske

Chevy

225.902

30

45

Santino Ferrucci

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Honda

222.962

31

2

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

Chevy

214.841

32

11

Charlie Kimball

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Chevy

205.882

33

7

Felix Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevy

200.619

34

15

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Honda

170.140

35

75

RC Enerson

Top Gun Racing

Chevrolet

No Speed

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

McLaughlin “has as good a chance as any rookie has ever had” Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaughlin “has as good a chance as any rookie has ever had”

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return Indy 500
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

