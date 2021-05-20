Tickets Subscribe
Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

By:

The 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan set the fastest lap of the day, as he and Conor Daly were the only drivers to go over 225mph.

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly in race setup testing on Day 3

Kanaan’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda turned a 225.341mph lap on the 71st of 80 laps today, 0.1mph ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet of Conor Daly.

Santino Ferrucci’s best lap of the day held firm for third fastest despite suffering a heavy shunt on his 51st lap.

His team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, found its misery compounded when IndyCar decided to hand out a punishment for its role in this morning’s minor shunt.

Josef Newgarden’s Penske-Chevrolet looked very strong on long runs, as did Alex Palou’s Ganassi-Honda, despite finishing the day 11th – and these two completed over 120 laps.

2008 winner Scott Dixon was fifth ahead of Rinus VeeKay, making it two Carpenter cars in the top six.

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves’ part-time Meyer Shank Racing entry was seventh, while Marcus Ericsson looked strong for the third straight day in the #8 Ganassi car.

Takuma Sato, defending winner, brought some pleasure to the RLL team, very happy with the handling of his car, while Colton Herta was top Andretti Autosport-Honda representative in 10th.

Most drivers spent the day running race setups, so most drivers’ no-tow speeds didn’t improve from the first half of the day. Jack Harvey clocked fastest lap fter or Meyer Shank Racing-Honda at 222.091mph, with the Penskes of Pagenaud, Power and Newgarden second, fourth and fifth respectively, Alexander Rossi’s Andretti car third, and Ed Carpenter sixth.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

48

Tony Kanaan

39.9395

39.9395

71

80

225.341

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

47

Conor Daly

39.9565

0.0170

35

90

225.245

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.0139

0.0744

44

50

224.922

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

2

Josef Newgarden

40.0204

0.0809

67

121

224.885

Chevy

Team Penske

5

9

Scott Dixon

40.0595

0.1200

23

65

224.666

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.1054

0.1659

28

96

224.409

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

7

06

Helio Castroneves

40.1082

0.1687

85

114

224.393

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.1296

0.1901

47

89

224.273

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

30

Takuma Sato

40.1370

0.1975

51

93

224.232

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

26

Colton Herta

40.1887

0.2492

47

104

223.944

Honda

Andretti Autosport

11

10

Alex Palou

40.2362

0.2967

14

125

223.679

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.2599

0.3204

66

81

223.548

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.2701

0.3306

20

60

223.491

Chevy

Team Penske

14

5

Pato O'Ward

40.2986

0.3591

31

64

223.333

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

15

12

Will Power

40.3172

0.3777

42

82

223.230

Chevy

Team Penske

16

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.3228

0.3833

60

85

223.199

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

60

Jack Harvey

40.3378

0.3983

78

91

223.116

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

18

98

Marco Andretti

40.4270

0.4875

80

123

222.623

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

19

18

Ed Jones

40.4306

0.4911

46

63

222.604

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

20

20

Ed Carpenter

40.4601

0.5206

71

96

222.441

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

27

Alexander Rossi

40.4655

0.5260

15

94

222.412

Honda

Andretti Autosport

22

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.4705

0.5310

39

73

222.384

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

23

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.4741

0.5346

5

42

222.364

Chevy

Team Penske

24

4

Dalton Kellett

40.5540

0.6145

47

71

221.926

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

25

Stefan Wilson

40.5763

0.6368

11

102

221.804

Honda

Andretti Autosport

26

15

Graham Rahal

40.5866

0.6471

31

70

221.748

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.6134

0.6739

22

71

221.602

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

28

24

Sage Karam

40.6483

0.7088

20

86

221.411

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

29

11

Charlie Kimball

40.6778

0.7383

38

57

221.251

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

30

1

JR Hildebrand

40.6922

0.7527

32

62

221.173

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

31

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.7404

0.8009

35

81

220.911

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

32

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.7569

0.8174

64

97

220.822

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

33

59

Max Chilton

40.8183

0.8788

20

61

220.489

Chevy

Carlin

34

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.9321

0.9926

81

81

219.876

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

35

75

RC Enerson

41.3899

1.4504

8

50

217.444

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

