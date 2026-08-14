Markham IndyCar debut delayed by unfinished track construction
IndyCar says cars will not take to the circuit until the promoter completes construction and officials deem the track safe–UPDATE
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Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The IndyCar Series’ highly anticipated debut on the Streets of Markham has hit a significant bump in the road. Preparations for the inaugural Ontario Honda Grand Prix of Markham remained incomplete on Friday, forcing officials to hold the opening track sessions.
UPDATE: IndyCar practice 1 is now scheduled from 6-7:30pm ET. It will air live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) in the U.S.
Unfinished track elements – including race bridges, safety fencing, and timing and scoring cables – have slowed race promoter Green Savoree Race Promotions in finalizing the temporary street circuit.
The disruption began early in the event schedule. The traditional Thursday track walk was canceled and pushed to Friday morning, leaving drivers and teams to survey the layout while construction crews continued building around them. Teams were also instructed by the series to delay loading equipment onto the double-sided pit lane until late Thursday afternoon.
Track action was originally slated to begin Friday morning at 8am ET with support categories, but no cars were able to take to the circuit. By Friday afternoon, IndyCar announced that its opening practice session, scheduled for 3:05pm ET, had also been placed on hold.
IndyCar issued the following statement on social media regarding the delays:
"As preparations continue at the Streets of Markham circuit, today’s NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1 session, scheduled for 3:05 PM ET, is on hold.
"Once the race promoter has completed the track build and INDYCAR deems the circuit safe and appropriate for competition, the first on-track session of the weekend will begin.
"Further updates will be provided throughout the afternoon."
The event marks a major transition for IndyCar's Canadian footprint. Formally announced on September 3, 2025, the move to Markham relocated the historic race away from Toronto’s Exhibition Place, which had hosted IndyCar racing since the 1980s.
Located in the eastern precinct of Markham’s downtown district in the Greater Toronto Area, the all-new 12-turn, 2.19-mile temporary circuit was designed to present a tough technical challenge, complete with short straightaways, heavy-braking technical sectors, and a double-sided pit lane.
Series officials and promoters are currently working around the clock to finish safety installations so track activity can safely commence. Further schedule revisions are expected as the afternoon progresses.
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