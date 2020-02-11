IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / COTA February testing / Breaking news

Power: Leaking aeroscreen should be easy fix

shares
comments
Power: Leaking aeroscreen should be easy fix
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 11:01 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power played down the issue of rainwater leaking into his cockpit from IndyCar’s new-for-2020 aeroscreen, after turning laps close behind rookie teammate Scott McLaughlin.

In an otherwise largely pointless day of chilly temperatures (no higher than 48degF), regular rain showers, misty atmosphere and constant dampness at Circuit of The Americas, few drivers turned two consecutive laps, choosing instead to run out-and-in laps.

But Power ran a couple of laps around the Austin, TX track as ‘wingman’ for Supercars ace McLaughlin, who will race the fourth Penske entry in May’s GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and at times got extremely close to the rear of the New Zealander’s car in order to check visibility through the aeroscreen in the wet.

He told reporters: “Actually, I really wish someone ran in the wet-wet so we could know where all the water gets in. We already saw areas where the water was getting in. Seems like it needs a lip around the top because water drips in as you drive. Water got in underneath the screen and also dripped in from the top.

“The aeroscreen is great – the rain just clears, and there was no fogging. But the rain does drip in on your steering wheel and on your visor.

“It would be an easy fix with just a little lip [on top of the screen frame].”

Asked if the water at the bottom of the screen was coming through the NACA ducts designed for cockpit cooling, Power said: “Nah, I don’t think it was coming from the vents. I think it was just where the screen was sealed [to the bulkhead].”

Power and Arrow McLaren SP’s new signing Patricio O’Ward both praised the screen for working so well as an add-on to an existing chassis, rather than being fully integrated into the original design. Although O’Ward struggled with cockpit ventilation last November in his initial test with the aeroscreen, he and Power agreed that visibility through the screen was very good.

“You don’t even recognize there’s a screen there,” said Power. “You’re focused way up there, not what’s right here,” he said, indicating near his face.

“Yeah,” said O’Ward. “The screen eliminates some of the view you have at the near sides [low, where the screen attaches to the cockpit], but anywhere in front and around where you normally can see, there’s nothing different at all, which to me is impressive.

"You would think that with what is basically bullet-proof glass, you would lose some of the picture or get distortion, but not at all… You can see your mirrors, you can see beside you.

“Basically, everything you have to see is perfectly clear.”

 

 

Related video

Next article
VeeKay tops aborted second IndyCar test session

Previous article

VeeKay tops aborted second IndyCar test session
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event COTA February testing
Drivers Will Power , Patricio O'Ward
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

47m
2
Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

3
IndyCar

VeeKay tops aborted second IndyCar test session

58m
4
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

2h

Latest videos

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing 02:06
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Latest news

Power: Leaking aeroscreen should be easy fix
Indy

Power: Leaking aeroscreen should be easy fix

VeeKay tops aborted second IndyCar test session
Indy

VeeKay tops aborted second IndyCar test session

Jimmie Johnson confirms IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list
Indy

Jimmie Johnson confirms IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list

No representative times set in cold morning IndyCar test
Indy

No representative times set in cold morning IndyCar test

Andretti heading back to driving school to boost prospects
Indy

Andretti heading back to driving school to boost prospects

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.