Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

The Moto2 entry list is once again dominated by Kalex machinery, with the German manufacturer supplying 22 of the 30 bikes that will race in the intermediate class.

Speed Up will again have four bikes, while MV Agusta and NTS will have two apiece.

With Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini and Jorge Martin all stepping up to MotoGP next year, Sam Lowes is the highest-placed returnee next season, and will remain in an unchanged line-up at the Marc VDS squad alongside Augusto Fernandez.

Marco Bezzecchi had been approached by Aprilia about a step up to the premier class next year but will instead remain at the VR46 team for another season, with Celestino Vietti making the move up from Moto3 to partner him in place of Marini.

Also stepping up from Moto3 are Albert Arenas (Aspar), Raul Fernandez (Ajo), Tony Arbolino (Intact), Barry Baltus (RW) and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), while Cameron Beaubier joins from MotoAmerica and Yari Montella moves across from the CEV Moto2 series.

Another notable riders changing teams for 2021 include Remy Gardner (Ajo), Thomas Luthi (SAG) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).

Moto2 entry list 2021: