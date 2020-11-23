Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season
Full entry lists for both the 2021 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons have been revealed, confirming the full rider line-ups for both MotoGP's support classes for the coming season.
The Moto2 entry list is once again dominated by Kalex machinery, with the German manufacturer supplying 22 of the 30 bikes that will race in the intermediate class.
Speed Up will again have four bikes, while MV Agusta and NTS will have two apiece.
With Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini and Jorge Martin all stepping up to MotoGP next year, Sam Lowes is the highest-placed returnee next season, and will remain in an unchanged line-up at the Marc VDS squad alongside Augusto Fernandez.
Marco Bezzecchi had been approached by Aprilia about a step up to the premier class next year but will instead remain at the VR46 team for another season, with Celestino Vietti making the move up from Moto3 to partner him in place of Marini.
Also stepping up from Moto3 are Albert Arenas (Aspar), Raul Fernandez (Ajo), Tony Arbolino (Intact), Barry Baltus (RW) and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), while Cameron Beaubier joins from MotoAmerica and Yari Montella moves across from the CEV Moto2 series.
Another notable riders changing teams for 2021 include Remy Gardner (Ajo), Thomas Luthi (SAG) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).
Moto2 entry list 2021:
|Team
|Bike
|Riders
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|
Kalex
|
Sam Lowes
Augusto Fernandez
|
Flexbox HP40 Pons
|
Kalex
|
Stefano Manzi
Hector Garzo
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|
Kalex
|
Remy Gardner
Raul Fernandez
|Speed Up Racing
|
Speed Up
|
Jorge Navarro
Yari Montella
|Intact GP
|
Kalex
|
Tony Arbolino
Marcel Schrotter
|SAG Team
|
Kalex
|
Thomas Luthi
Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|
Kalex
|
Xavi Vierge
Jake Dixon
|Italtrans Racing Team
|
Kalex
|
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Joe Roberts
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|
Kalex
|
Marco Bezzecchi
Celestino Vietti
|Aspar Team
|
Speed Up
|
Albert Arenas
Aron Canet
|American Racing
|
Kalex
|
Marcos Ramirez
Cameron Beaubier
|NTS RW Racing GP
|
NTS
|
Barry Baltus
Hafizh Syahrin
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|
Kalex
|
Fabio di Giannantonio
Nicolo Bulega
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|
Kalex
|
Somkiat Chantra
Ai Ogura
|MV Agusta Forward
|
MV Agusta
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Simone Corsi
While the Moto2 entry list is stable for 2021, the Moto3 grid will slim down to just 28 bikes from the current level of 31 with the disappearance of the VR46 and Monlau teams.
Their loss is partly offset by Avintia expanding to a second bike.
Honda is now down to 12 bikes, while KTM will supply the remaining 16, of which four will be entered under sub-brands Husqvarna and GasGas.
With the top five riders from this year's standings all moving up to Moto2, Jaume Masia is the highest-placed returnee, albeit switching from Leopard Honda to Ajo KTM.
Of this year's other race winners, John McPhee and Darryn Binder will be teammates at Petronas Sprinta Honda, Dennis Foggia stays at Leopard, Tatsuki Suzuki will remain at SIC58 Honda, and Romano Fenati will return for another season with Max Racing Team Husqvarna.
Moto3 entry list 2021:
|Team
|Bike
|Riders
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|
Ayumu Sasaki
Deniz Oncu
|Leopard Racing Team
|Honda
|
Dennis Foggia
Xavi Artigas
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Honda
|
Darryn Binder
John McPhee
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|
Pedro Acosta
Jaume Masia
|VNE Snipers Team
|Honda
|
Andrea Migno
Filip Salac
|BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race
|KTM
|
Stefano Nepa
Riccardo Rossi
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|
Kaito Toba
Maximilian Kofler
|GasGas Aspar Team
|GasGas
|
Sergio Garcia
Izan Guevara
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|
Yuki Kunii
Andi Farid Idzihar
|Kömmerling Gresini Moto3
|Honda
|
Gabriel Rodrigo
Jeremy Alcoba
|Esponsorama Avintia
|KTM
|
Niccolo Antonelli
Carlos Tatay
|Redox PruestelGP
|KTM
|
Jason Dupasquier
Ryusei Yamanaka
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|
Tatsuki Suzuki
Lorenzo Fellon
|Sterilgarda Max Racing Team
|Husqvarna
|
Alonso Lopez
Romano Fenati
About this article
|Series
|Moto2 , Moto3
|Author
|Jamie Klein