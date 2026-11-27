MotoGP Valencia GP
Who will replace Marc Marquez at Ducati?
With Marc Marquez retiring from MotoGP, Ducati must now find a rider to replace him next season, when Paco Acosta will become the Italian manufacturer's main reference
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 1:27 PM
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Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Now that Marc Marquez has announced his retirement from MotoGP, following the bombshell news this Friday in Valencia, Ducati will have to find a rider to take his place.
The task facing the Italian manufacturer will not be easy at all, as it involves replacing a 10-time world champion at a time when the season is almost over and all the positions on the 2027 grid are completely filled.
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Ducati cannot now go out onto the market to look for a replacement with sufficient guarantees. Riders of the calibre of Fabio Quartararo, who has signed for Honda; Jorge Martin, who has signed for Yamaha; or even the possibility of bringing Francesco Bagnaia back, who said goodbye yesterday after eight years with the Bologna-based manufacturer following his signing for Aprilia, are not viable options. This is because none of these riders' contracts provide for a unilateral exit.
In principle, the solution for Ducati is to move around the riders within its orbit, whether they are under direct contract with the manufacturer or riding for a satellite team.
In addition to Pedro Acosta, who will make his debut in the factory team, Ducati has Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolo Bulega under contract. The former, after two years at Gresini, was expected to move up to VR46 in 2027, the same team where the Italian will race, in his return to the MotoGP paddock after winning the World Superbike title.
At Gresini, Joan Mir and rookie Daniel Holgado are expected to race next year. They do not have contracts with Ducati, but an agreement could be reached with Nadia Padovani's team if either of them were chosen.
In any case, moving one of those four riders to the factory garage would mean bringing in another rider and, everything points to it being someone from Moto2.
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Aldeguer is first on the shortlist
Motorsport.com understands the first candidate for promotion to the factory team would be Aldeguer, who is contracted to Ducati until the end of 2028 with full-factory rider status.
Bulega would be the second option. Picking either would mean negotiating with VR46, which would obviously have to look for a replacement.
If the decision is made by the team, one possibility would be Italian VR46 Riders Academy rider Celestino Vietti, who, at 26 years old and with six seasons in Moto2, had already been mentioned as a possibility before the agreement with Bulega was finalised.
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Another option for the team could be Manu Gonzalez, especially if he wins the Moto2 title this Sunday.
If the decision for who slots into VR46 is made by Ducati, the option would probably be different, as the team led by Gigi Dall'Igna has been keeping a close eye for several months on young Ivan Ortola, 22, who is facing his second season in Moto2 and will defend third place in the world championship against Holgado this Sunday, with the latter just 5.5 points behind.
The puzzle, which is unlikely to be solved this weekend, could leave Acosta and Aldeguer in the factory team; Bulega and Ortola at VR46, while Gresini would keep its line-up unchanged, with Mir and Holgado.
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