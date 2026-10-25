NASCAR Cup Talladega II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Talladega II
Larson could clinch the championship early after a hugely impressive victory at Talladega Superspeedway
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 11:02 PM
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Kyle Larson celebrates with team in Victory Lane, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Karl Anderson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The maximum amount of points a driver can score in a single Cup race is 76, and Kyle Larson will leave Talladega with a 73-point advantage ... and just two races to go.
Larson earned his third win of the Chase in an impressive 11th to 1st drive on the final lap, taking what was a five-point lead over Christopher Bell entering the day and turning it into a 73-point lead over Denny Hamlin leaving Talladega.
There was lots of movement throughout the standings with 14 of the 16 Chase positions changing hands. Hamlin jumped two positions back up to second, but as we said, lost a lot of ground to Larson.
William Byron was biggest mover, jumping up three positions to 11th while teammate Chase Elliott was the biggest loser, dropping three positions down to 12th.
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NASCAR CupOfficial race results: NASCAR Cup Talladega Chase race
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Talladega II (Race 34 of 36)
Pos. Driver Points
Positions gained or lost
1 Kyle Larson 2441 -- 2 Denny Hamlin 2368 +2 3 Christopher Bell 2367 -1 4 Chase Briscoe 2362 -1 5 Joey Logano 2341 +1 6 Ryan Blaney 2334 -1 7 Tyler Reddick 2315 -- 8 Ty Gibbs 2258 +1 9 Austin Cindric 2258 -1 10 Carson Hocevar 2243 +1 11 William Byron 2227 +3 12 Chase Elliott 2223 -3 13 Bubba Wallace 2223 -1 14 Daniel Suarez 2201 -1 15 Ryan Preece 2192 +1 16 Chris Buescher 2186 -1 CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE 17 Shane van Gisbergen 739 -- 18 Ross Chastain 706 +1 19 Brad Keselowski 704 -1 20 Michael McDowell 643 -- 21 Erik Jones 618 -- 22 Todd Gilliland 612 +1 23 Josh Berry 609 -1 24 AJ Allmendinger 580 -- 25 Austin Dillon 566 -- 26 Zane Smith 541 -- 27 Alex Bowman 540 -- 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 515 +1 29 John Hunter Nemechek 504 -1 30 Riley Herbst 486 -- 31 Noah Gragson 447 -- 32 Cole Custer 439 -- 33 Ty Dillon 374 +1 34 Connor Zilisch 372 -1 35 Cody Ware 258 -- 36 Casey Mears 14 -- 37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -- 38 Jimmie Johnson 9 -- 39 Katherine Legge 8 -- 40 BJ McLeod 8 --
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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