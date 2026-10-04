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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Josh Berry on Las Vegas practice crash: 'It's a shame to be that slow and blow a tire'

There were several tire issues in NASCAR Cup practice, and a big hit for the Wood Brothers Racing driver

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Screenshot 2026-10-04 at 1.57.35 AM

Josh Berry crash damage (via TruTV)

During NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tire issues were appearing as teams once again pushed the envelope on air pressures. It doesn't help that Vegas also features a nasty bump in Turns 1 and 2 where cars often bottom out.

Two cars ultimately crashed in Turns 1 and 2, and they were both Fords -- the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Noah Gragson, and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Josh Berry, who suffered a really big shunt.

Watch: Josh Berry hits wall hard during Las Vegas practice

"Yeah, we definitely blew a tire," said Berry outside the care center. "It felt like the left rear, but I'm not exactly sure which one it was. But, yeah, just unfortunate there. I mean it's a shame to be that slow and then blow a tire. That's pretty bad. But, yeah, I don't know."

As for the fix, it's fairly simply as far as Berry is concerned: "Well, I guess it means we need to put some air in them."

Gragson spun in the same area of the race track, and later noted that it was also a tire issue.

Berry and Gragson were unable to qualify due to the damage and will have to start from the rear of the field in Sunday's Cup race. Berry confirmed that he will go to a backup car for the race.

During the session, there were at least three known tire issues beyond Berry and Gragson: Tyler Reddick (No. 45 Toyota); Ty Gibbs (No. 54 Toyota); Chris Buescher (No. 17 Ford).

No Chevrolet drivers reported any tire issues.

Watch: Gragson spins into wall late in Cup practice

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