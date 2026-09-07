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NASCAR Cup Darlington II

New record set for fastest NASCAR pit stop by Bubba Wallace's No. 23 crew

A 7.86 four-tire pit stop by Bubba Wallace broke the previous record of 7.9 seconds, held by the pit crew for Christopher Bell's No. 20

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2290652817

Bubba Wallace pit stop from Richmond (via David Jensen of Getty images)

During the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota pit crew of Bubba Wallace set a new pit stop record while changing four tires during the race.

The crew completed the stop in 7.86 seconds, beating the previous record of 7.98, which was held by the pit crew for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell and took place as Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March of the year. Those are the only two known four-tire pit stops under eight seconds.

Wallace's blistering fast pit crew responsible for the stop included front tire changer Austin Dickey, rear tire changer Adam Hartman, tire carrier Joe Crossen, jackman Nathan Ricketts, and fueler Joshua Pech.

You can see the complete pit stop video in the post video:

 

Wallace finished eighth in Sunday's Southern 500 at Darlington, and during the record pit stop, he picked up four positions under yellow-flag conditions. Christopher Bell won the race, beating Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag.

NASCAR pit stops got considerably faster in the Next Gen era as they switched from the traditional five lug nuts per wheel to the single, central hub in 2022. Ever since then, teams have been getting faster every year, dropping the times lower and lower.

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