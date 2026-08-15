Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Richmond

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

Both the No. 20 of Christopher Bell and the No. 51 of Cody Ware passed on the third attempt

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Once again, a couple of NASCAR Cup Series teams had a little bit of trouble getting through pre-race inspection. At Richmond Raceway, it was the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet of Cody Ware.

Both cars failed twice, but passed on their third attempt. One more failure would have resulted in an end-of-line starting position and a drive through penalty after the green flag, but both teams avoided that.

Instead, JGR car chief Clay Chris Sherwood and RWR car chief  Dave Jone have been ejected from the facility for the remainder of the race weekend.

Both also lose their pit stall selection, meaning they will get whatever two stalls remain after the rest of the field chooses. That won't impact Ware much, who didn't take part in qualifying after a practice spin. However, that could be costly for Bell, who qualified eighth on the grid.

Ryan Blaney earned pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, and this will be the fourth time this year the No. 12 Team Penske Ford leads the field to the green flag -- a career-high for Blaney.

It's been an unfortunate weekend for Bell, even beyond this inspection snafu. He was set to take part in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday night with Halmar-Friesen Racing, but but the race was postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. Bell had to bow out of the event as a result of that, and will be replaced by Leland Honeyman Jr. in the No. 62 Toyota.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Cup Richmond starting lineup: Ryan Blaney takes pole position

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Christopher Bell pulls out of Truck race after Richmond postponement

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Christopher Bell pulls out of Truck race after Richmond postponement

NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Richmond
NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell laments yet another second-place finish after failing to pass Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Christopher Bell laments yet another second-place finish after failing to pass Ty Gibbs

What was the deal with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe's Iowa brakes?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
What was the deal with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe's Iowa brakes?

Inside the strategy that turned Ty Gibbs into a legit NASCAR title threat

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Inside the strategy that turned Ty Gibbs into a legit NASCAR title threat
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Petty explains what impressed him most about Ty Gibbs’s win at Iowa

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Kyle Petty explains what impressed him most about Ty Gibbs’s win at Iowa

Ty Gibbs wants to see what NASCAR would look like without digital mirrors

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Ty Gibbs wants to see what NASCAR would look like without digital mirrors

Ty Gibbs’s crew chief says practice runs proved viability of bold two-tire calls

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Ty Gibbs’s crew chief says practice runs proved viability of bold two-tire calls

Latest news

Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Formula E
FE Formula E
London ePrix I
Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title

Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026

George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up

Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues