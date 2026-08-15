Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues
Both the No. 20 of Christopher Bell and the No. 51 of Cody Ware passed on the third attempt
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Once again, a couple of NASCAR Cup Series teams had a little bit of trouble getting through pre-race inspection. At Richmond Raceway, it was the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet of Cody Ware.
Both cars failed twice, but passed on their third attempt. One more failure would have resulted in an end-of-line starting position and a drive through penalty after the green flag, but both teams avoided that.
Instead, JGR car chief Clay Chris Sherwood and RWR car chief Dave Jone have been ejected from the facility for the remainder of the race weekend.
Both also lose their pit stall selection, meaning they will get whatever two stalls remain after the rest of the field chooses. That won't impact Ware much, who didn't take part in qualifying after a practice spin. However, that could be costly for Bell, who qualified eighth on the grid.
Ryan Blaney earned pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond, and this will be the fourth time this year the No. 12 Team Penske Ford leads the field to the green flag -- a career-high for Blaney.
It's been an unfortunate weekend for Bell, even beyond this inspection snafu. He was set to take part in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday night with Halmar-Friesen Racing, but but the race was postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. Bell had to bow out of the event as a result of that, and will be replaced by Leland Honeyman Jr. in the No. 62 Toyota.
Share Or Save This Story
Christopher Bell laments yet another second-place finish after failing to pass Ty Gibbs
What was the deal with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe's Iowa brakes?
Inside the strategy that turned Ty Gibbs into a legit NASCAR title threat
Kyle Petty explains what impressed him most about Ty Gibbs’s win at Iowa
Ty Gibbs wants to see what NASCAR would look like without digital mirrors
Ty Gibbs’s crew chief says practice runs proved viability of bold two-tire calls
Latest news
Formula E nearly man Nick Cassidy "sad" he doesn't have a title
Max Verstappen pinpoints Red Bull's "big priority" for second half of F1 2026
George Russell still carries scars from 2020 Mercedes F1 call-up
Two car chiefs ejected in Richmond after NASCAR Cup inspection issues
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments