NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Data reveals severity of Carson Hocevar's brake-check: "There's no denying it"

The SMT data reveals clear intent from Hocevar's side in the brake-checking incident that ended Austin Cindric's race

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 9:09 PM

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Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports (via Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

While drivers are put in a position where they essentially have to deny intent or face penalties, the SMT data tells the entire story of Carson Hocevar's aggressive brake-checking, intentionally destroying the front of Austin Cindric's car and ending his race.

On this week's episode of Inside the Race, veteran crew chief Steve Letarte and former driver Jamie McMurray broke it all down with the throttle/brake inputs to back it up.

"You're going to see him come to the bottom and you're going to see the stomp on the brakes," said Letarte as they showed the data in the below video. "That is 1,000 pounds of brake pressure on the 77 car [Hocevar]. He gets off the brakes and then back on the brakes to make the corner."

At that point, Cindric's car is damaged but it's not race-ending ... yet.

"Carson Hocevar looks out the window and he says, 'yeah he's gonna be able to continue,' so I'm going to go now and everybody's in the gas except for me. That is simple as driving down I-77 (highway) and stomping on the brakes, continued Letarte.

1,023 pounds of brake pressure can be seen on the chart. Letarte went on to say that "the evidence is 100% clear."

McMurray added: "The max pressure (on exit) is the same as what you saw on entry, so that's all that Carson can give it. As soon as he starts to pick the throttle up, he lets off, slams on the brakes. If you're in the 2's [Cindric] position, it happened to quick you almost can't defend against it.

"There's no denying it because of the data we have on the car, but again, I would say I don't blame the drivers for not admitting it because I think there could be consequences that come from it."

However, we've also seen penalties from NASCAR in the past without admission, and the data is pretty damning for a driver who has already been called to the NASCAR hauler this year. Hocevar has been involved in numerous controversies, incidents, questionable cautions,a and even a fist fight in his young NASCAR career.

Watch: In-car cameras capture heated Hocevar-Cindric clash at Martinsville

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